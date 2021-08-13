Picture taken at DSME shipyard in Geoje on August 13th. DSME picture.
ROK Navy Commissions Her First KSS III Submarine
South Korea commissioned its first Dosan Ahn Changho-class (KSS III program) submarine today. ROKS Dosan Ahn Chang-ho (SS-083) was built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy.
Martin Manaranche 13 Aug 2021
The ROK Navy commissioned first indigenous-built Dosan Ahn Changho-class submarine capable of firing submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) to enhance underwater defense capabilities, officials said.
The commissioning ceremony of the submarine, named after South Korean independence fighter Dosan Ahn Chang-ho, was held at Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co.’s Okpo shipyard on the southern island of Geoje.
The Dosan Ahn Chang-ho will be deployed by August 2022 after a year of evaluations according to the Navy.
“After the deployment, the submarine will take an active role as the country’s strategic weapons system against threats,” outlined the ROK Navy in a press release.
About South Korea’s KSS III Submarines“Today’s successful delivery and commissioning of the Dosan Ahn Chang-ho is a breakthrough for Korea, which has developed the highest level of 3,000-ton class submarine in only 30 years of submarine operation. It can be considered as a significant milestone that can once again prove to the world the advanced technology of the Korean defense industry. It should serve as a signal for a leap forward in defense industry technology.”
Dosan Ahn Changho-class project Head Supervisor, Jeon Yong-gyu
The basic design for a rather large ( 3358 tons surface standard displacement, up to 3800 submerged, for the batch 1) SSK type submarine started in 2004 jointly by Hyundai Heavy Industries and DSME corporations. Local companies LIG Nex1, Hanwha and STX Engine are also involved in the project, as well as British companies BMT and Babcock who provide technical assistance.
The KSS-III Batch 1 submarine has a length of 83.5 meters, a width of 9.6 meters, and a draft of 7.7 meters. Its maximum submerged speed is 20 knots, and the cruising range at economic speed is 10,000 nautical miles. The crew consists of 50 sailors.
KSS-III Batch 1 submarines are fitted with eight 533-mm torpedo tubes as well as 6x VLS (vertical launch system) tubes. They would accommodate a future cruise missile (the Cheon Ryong with a range of 1,500 Km) in development by LIG Nex1 while the launchers would be provided by Doosan. It was announced earlier in the program that Spanish company INDRA was selected to provide its electronic defense system (ESM) PEGASO and Babcock of the UK would design and manufacture the Weapon Handling System for the Batch-I submarines. French companies Safran is supplying the optronic masts for the class and ECA Group the steering consoles. Other South Korean content include the flank array sonars (provided by LIG Nex1) and the combat management system (provided by Hanwha).
Construction on first of class SS 083 ‘Dosan An Chang-Ho’ started with the first steel cutting ceremony held at the DSME shipyard in Okpo on November 27, 2014. The naming ceremony took place there on May 17, 2016. The boat was named in honor of one of the leaders of the Korean nationalist movement of the early twentieth century. The launch took place on September 14, 2018.
The keel laying of the second vessel SS 085 ‘Ahn Moo’ took place at DSME shipyard on July 1, 2016 and was launched on November 10, 2020. Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan started construction of the third boat and final vessel of the first batch, SS 086 ‘Yi Dongnyeong’, on June 30, 2017.
KSS III Batch II
In March 2019, the construction of the KSS-III Batch II project for the RoK Navy was approved.
Compared to the first batch, KSS III Batch II submarine are expected to have a longer hull (bringing displacement approx. from 3000t to 4000t), 10x VLS tubes (up from 6x), a greater level of South Korea systems and Lithium Ion batteries and High-Temperature Superconductor (HTS) motor technology for integrated full electric propulsion system.
ROK Navy Commissions Her First KSS III Submarine - Naval News
KSS III class submarine Dosan Ahn Changho joins ROK Navy
According to information published by Korea on August 13, 2021, the ceremony for the handover, acquisition and commissioning of the Republic of Korea Navy's submarine Dosan Ahn Chang-ho (SS-083) held at the Okpo shipyard of Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering in Geoje, Gyeongsangnam-do Province. The vessel is the nation's first in the 3,000-ton class designed and built with domestic technology.
Follow Navy Recognition on Google News at this link
The Dosan Ahn Changho-class submarines are the final phase of the Korean Attack Submarine program, a three-phased program to build 27 attack submarines for the Republic of Korea Navy between 1994 and 2029. The lead vessel, Dosan Anh Changho, was launched in 2018. It began sea trials in 2019 and planned to be ready for service by 2020.
The 83.5-meter-long and 9.6-meter-wide submarine can carry 50 crewmembers and can operate underwater for 20 days without surfacing.
The new class has a submarine version of the Korean Vertical Launching System which will be able to carry up to ten indigenous "Chonryong" land-attack cruise missiles and "Hyunmoo" submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM), becoming the first submarine in the South Korean navy to have this kind of capability. It also has many other improvements compared to its predecessors built with a greater degree of South Korean technology, especially in the later batches, which will include Samsung SDI lithium-ion batteries.
A lithium-ion battery (abbreviated as LIB) is a type of rechargeable battery. Lithium-ion batteries are commonly used for portable electronics and electric vehicles and are growing in popularity for military and aerospace applications. Research areas for lithium-ion batteries include extending lifetime, increasing energy density, improving safety, reducing cost, and increasing charging speed, among others. Research has been underway in the area of non-flammable electrolytes as a pathway to increased safety based on the flammability and volatility of the organic solvents used in the typical electrolyte.
KSS III class submarine Dosan Ahn Changho joins ROK Navy (navyrecognition.com)