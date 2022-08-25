What's new

Rohingyas to be rehabilitated in US: Blinken

Rohingyas to be rehabilitated in US: Blinken​

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Published: 25 Aug 2022, 11: 09

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about the release of the 2021 Congressional Report Pursuant to the Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act at the Department of State in Washington, US, on 12 July 2021

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about the release of the 2021 Congressional Report Pursuant to the Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act at the Department of State in Washington, US, on 12 July 2021Reuters file photo

US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Thursday said they are working to increase resettlement of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh in a bid to rebuild their lives in the United States.

He came up with this disclosure in a press release titled ‘Marking Five Years Since the Genocide in Burma’.

“As an essential component of an international, comprehensive humanitarian response, we are working to significantly increase resettlement of Rohingya refugees from the region, including from Bangladesh, so that they can rebuild their lives in the United States,” reads the release.

Blinken said the United States stands in solidarity with the government of Bangladesh and other Rohingya-hosting governments in the region.

“We have provided more than $1.7 billion to assist those affected by the crisis in Burma, Bangladesh, and elsewhere in the region, remaining the leading single donor of life-saving humanitarian assistance to those whose lives have been upended by the violence in Rakhine State,” claimed the US secretary of state.

Blinken said they will continue to support Rohingya and the people of Burma in their pursuit of freedom and inclusive democracy by advancing justice and accountability, increasing economic and diplomatic pressure, and safeguarding the human rights and human dignity of all individuals in Burma.




