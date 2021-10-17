Rohingyas, stranded Pakistanis exerting economic pressure on Bangladesh: PM Hasina

By BSSOctober 17, 2021 at 4:34 PMPrime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday called the displaced Rohingyas and stranded Pakistanis as burden for Bangladesh, saying they are putting pressure on country's economy."Three years have already passed after Rohingyas influx in Bangladesh and it's a burden for us," she said.The prime minister said this while newly appointed ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh Anne Gerard Van Leeuwen paid a courtesy call on her at her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital.She also talked about the stranded Pakistanis, saying,PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.Talking about the Rohingya issue, the Netherlands envoy apprised of histalking about the issue with the refugees and NGO activists.He expressed his realization that the solution is rooted in sending back the Rohingyas to their native land Myanmar.Sheikh Hasina appreciated the Netherlands contribution to her country’s development and formulate the Delta Plan-2100.To this end, she recalled Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s stance to develop Bangladesh through land reclamation like the Netherlands.Recalling her last visit to the Netherlands the prime minister said that she was overwhelmed to see production and preservation of agricultural items using the Green House system.“We can also adopt the system as our country is an agro-based one,” she said.The Dutch envoy said they are eager to share their experience to this end.Sheikh Hasina said her government is doing the river dredging in the country as part of the measures to increase water reservoirs to preserve water.The prime minister said that they are converting the Cox’s Bazar airport into an international airport to attract more tourists in the world's longest unbroken sandy sea-beach.She said her government is setting up 100 economic zones at different parts the country to attract more domestic and foreign investment and thus spur the country’s overall development.Dutch ambassador Anne Gerard Van Leeuwen appreciated Bangladesh's development under the visionary and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.The envoy said that he had travelled Bangladesh by air and witnessed the landscape of the country which he said similar to his own country.Later, Ambassador of Nepal in Bangladesh Banshidhar Mishra paid a farewell call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital.The prime minister said Bangladesh is developing the Syedpur Airport as a regional one and Nepal can use the airport.She also offered Nepal to use Mongla and Paira ports.The prime minister also recalled with gratitude Nepal's support during the War of Liberation.PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed newsmen after the call on.The Nepalese envoy has sought cooperation from Bangladesh for development of their agriculture sector.He also praised Bangladesh’s overall development saying that they are moved with its development.The Nepalese envoy thanked the prime minister as Nepal always gets Bangladesh’s support in their needs and recalled Bangladesh’s medical assistance after the earthquake hit their country.He thanked the Bangladesh prime minister on behalf of his country's president and prime minister as she sent Haribhanga Mangoes.Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus were present at the meetings.