Rohingya repatriation: China wants foreign ministers conference in Beijing

Rohingya repatriation:
China wants foreign ministers conference in Beijing

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
Updated: 5 hours ago

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen.


Prothom Alo
China has proposed a meeting with Bangladesh and foreign ministers, to be held in Beijing to discuss the matter of beginning Rohingya repatriation. Bangladesh has said that Myanmar’s state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi should attend the proposed meeting.

China’s ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming made this proposal while paying a courtesy call to the foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday. AK Abdul Momen revealed this while taking to newspersons at his office on Monday.


Foreign ministry officials told this correspondent that since the last influx of Rohingya refugees into Bangladesh in 2017, China has been stressing on resolving the crisis through bilateral talks between Bangladesh and Myanmar. As part of this effort, China arranged a meeting with Bangladesh and Myanmar foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September 2018.

At the meeting, held in presence of US secretary general Antonio Guterres, a tripartite committee was formed for the start of the repatriation process. However, despite a couple of meetings, no progress has been made on the issue. Without consulting the Rohingyas, 22 August 2019 was even fixed as the date to start repatriation, but ultimately not a single Rohingya could be sent back to Rakhine.

China’s mediation has come to a standstill too. The foreign minister on Sunday summoned the Chinese ambassador to discuss the matter.


Elaborating on the discussions with the Chinese ambassador, AK Abdul Momen said that the Rohingya issue has been stalled for a long time. The talks could not progress due to COVID-19. The Chinese ambassador also expressed his concern in this regard.
China agrees about the repatriation issue. Even after agreeing to take the Rohingyas back, Myanmar is not doing so. China expressed its regret in this regard, and said they would discuss the matter with Myanmar.
“We said to put pressure on Myanmar,” AK Momen told the media, “The matter was overlooked because of the elections, but we said it would be good to raise the issue during the elections.”
Our main aim is repatriation. We don’t want assistance
AK Abdul Momen, foreign minister


The foreign minister said that the Chinese ambassador had proposed a meeting of foreign ministers of the three countries in Beijing. The meeting would basically discuss the latest situation of the Rohingya crisis. China would fix the schedule of the meeting.

Abdul Momen said, “We are willing to join the meeting, but I told the Chinese ambassador that they should arrange for Myanmar’s state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi to also join. It won’t do if she doesn’t come. The ambassador said he will discuss the matter. He submitted a proposal concerning the meeting.”

Four-party initiative for discussions

The US, UK, European Union and UNHCR have taken initiative for an international discussion on ‘continued assistance for Rohingya refugees’. Bangladesh’s foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has been invited to attend.

When asked about the matter. AK Abdul Momen said that he had been invited to join the meeting, but still was not apprised of the details. “However, I know this much that they will discuss humanitarian assistance for the Rohingyas for quite a few years,” he said, “But we are not eager about in that. Our main aim is repatriation. We don’t want assistance. The matter they are raising does not match our objective. The organisers have said that the countries in the region will give shelter to the Rohingyas. But we feel that the matter is not just a regional one. It is a global problem.”

Myanmar do have a valid reason with covid-19 now rampant. It may need to delay to next year when vaccine is widely available.
 
Rohingya Repatriation: Dhaka wants Suu Kyi to join talks in Beijing

Rohingya Repatriation: Dhaka wants Suu Kyi to join talks in Beijing

Dhaka October 12, 09:31 PM UNB NEWS - UNB

NEWS
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen & Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Bangladesh wants Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi to be present at a tripartite meeting in Beijing as proposed by China to discuss Rohingya repatriation issues.

"It won't be done without her presence. She should be there," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen conveyed it to China.

Though Suu Kyi, the State Counsellor of Myanmar, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, she has been widely criticised for doing nothing to stop rape, murder and genocide in Rakhine by refusing to condemn the powerful military or acknowledge accounts of atrocities.

The Foreign Minister said the number one objective of Bangladesh is to see the repatriation of Rohingyas to their place of origin in Rakhine State.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming proposed to hold a tripartite meeting among Foreign Ministers of the three countries-- Bangladesh, Myanmar and China.

"We’re ready," Dr Momen said, expressing Bangladesh's readiness to hold such a meeting likely to be held in Beijing.

The first such meeting was held in New York, said the Foreign Minister.

Dr Momen said the Chinese Ambassador informed him that they will work out the plan for the next meeting and will talk to Beijing.

The Foreign Minister said India is also agreed on sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar.

During his meeting with Dr Momen on Sunday, the Chinese Ambassador expressed concern due to the delay in repatriation of Rohingyas to their place of origin in Rakhine State.

Dr Momen sought Chinese government's support for the quick and sustainable return of Rohingyas to Myanmar.

Eight people, both from Rohingya and host communities, were killed in a series of clashes in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps recently.

Dr Momen said the Rohingyas will appear as a threat to security in the region if their repatriation to Myanmar is delayed.

There are allegations that Rohingyas got engaged in drug smuggling.

Dr Momen said there are an increased number of incidents in the Rohingya camps amid the absence of barbed wire around the camps.

He said displeasure among locals is getting intensified against Rohingyas and international organisations due to delay in the repatriation process.

The Foreign Minister also shared with the Chinese Ambassador Myanmar's troop deployment close to the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

Dr Momen said humanitarian support and improvement of their livelihoods are not enough to resolve the problem.

"But it needs a permanent solution through Rohingyas repatriation to Myanmar," he said.
Chinese Ambassador Jiming agreed on it with the Foreign Minister, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Minister recently said Rohingyas will "jeopardise regional and international security" if the 1.1 million Rohingya people are left unattended and not given the opportunity to return to their homeland.

Bangladesh sought a proactive role from both ASEAN and Thailand in the repatriation of Rohingyas to their place of origin in Rakhine State.

Repatriation attempts were failed twice in November 2018 and August 2019 amid Rohingyas' "lack of trust" on the Myanmar government.

Bangladesh and Myanmar signed the repatriation deal on November 23, 2017.

On January 16, 2018, Bangladesh and Myanmar signed a document on “Physical Arrangement”, which was supposed to facilitate the return of Rohingyas to their homeland.

