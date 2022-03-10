Rohingya Muhajir life in BhashanChar island in the BoB

Dear Moderator,I am posting here a video on life of the Muslim Rohingya Muhajirs from Arakan/ Myanmar for all posters to watch and contribute. I will also keep on posting similar videos. Their lives have been completely transformed here. They have apartments, education centers and recreational facilities provided by the GoB, UN and many volunteer groups.Their women have been given goats, ducks and chickens so that they can start many farms. They are producing vegetables in the virgin soil. I believe they will be given lands to produce staples and other foods. The Char/ island has an area of 40,000 sq.km.I myself will try to contribute as much as possible. Please give permission to open this thread here. Thank you.