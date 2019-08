Rohingya in Karachi: Striving for success

“I migrated to Pakistan via Bangladesh and India after a gruelling journey in 1982 with a group of Rohingya. I was the only one who migrated and settled in Karachi at that time”, he told Anadolu Agency.

“I started my own [jewellery] business in partnership with a friend in a portion of a shop in 1992. I still remember that in the first month, we earned a mere 2,000 Rupees profit,” Ahmed said, recalling the initial hard times, which also led to his business partner’s withdrawal.



“There had been several ups and downs, including a time when I almost defaulted. But, I did not lose hope, and continued to struggle,” he said adding: “The business started to flourish after an initial tough five years.”



Today, Ahmed not only owns a business in Pakistan but also in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as well.

Born and raised in Karachi, Mohammad Ibrahim, 39, who has recently been promoted as an assistant professor at a local college, is another success story.

His parents had migrated to Karachi in the 1970s.



“My parents worked hard and made me go to school, and then college and university, unlike many other children who simply worked to add to their parents’ income,” he said.

Ibrahim completed a masters degree in Islamic Studies from University of Karachi and was appointed as a lecturer at a local college after he cleared the government service examination in 2005.

“Officially, I am not a Rohingya but a Bengali,” Ahmed said with a smile.

“In fact, you will not officially find any Rohingya here [Pakistan]. They all dub themselves as Bengalis [who migrated or opted to stay in Pakistan after the creation of Bangladesh in 1971] to get citizenship, jobs and other benefits,” he said.

Rohingya, who came to Pakistan from 1971 until 1980, were granted citizenship along with other communities that migrated from Bangladesh.

“We are advised by the officials – in good faith – to introduce ourselves as Bengali rather than Rohingya if we want to get passports and identification cards,” Saleh, who migrated to Pakistan in 1985, told Anadolu Agency.