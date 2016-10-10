What's new

Rohingya Ethnic Cleansing - Updates & Discussions

Myanmar says at least nine police officers have been killed and four wounded in multiple assaults on border guard posts along the Southeast Asian nation's frontier with Bangladesh.

Eight attackers, identified only as "insurgent terrorists," but believed by officials to belong to a Muslim group, were killed and two were captured alive in clashes in the western state of Rakhine since the early hours of Sunday, national police chief Zaw Win told a press conference.



Rakhine is home to about 1.1 million members of the mostly Muslim Rohingya ethnic group, most of whom are denied citizenship and face severe restrictions on their movements.

About 125,000 people, most of them Rohingya, have been displaced since 2012 when intercommunal violence left more than 100 people dead in Rakhine.

A state official told Reuters he believed Sunday's assailants belonged to the Muslim group.

The attacks began at 1:30am on Sunday when some 90 assailants stormed a police force office in Kyiganbyin village, Maungdaw Township, Zaw Win told reporters in the capital, Naypyitaw.

The attackers killed six police officers, wounded two others and seized 51 weapons and more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition in the initial attack, he said.

According to Zaw Win, a simultaneous attack on a border police camp in Kyeedangauk village, Rathidaung Township, also killed one police officer and wounded two others.

A third incident took place in Buthidaung Township at 4:30 a.m., leaving two more police dead and one missing, he said, adding that seven alleged attackers were killed in that clash.

Zaw Win did not speculate on the possible identity of the attackers.

But a senior Rakhine State government official who asked not to be named said he believed they were "Bengali," a term used by many in Myanmar to refer to the Rohingya that suggests they come from Bangladesh.

The official said he based his judgment on photographs purported to be of the captured attackers -- which Reuters has seen but could not verify -- that appeared to show two men of South Asian descent restrained with belts.

"But we just don’t know for sure yet which organisation they belong to,” the official said.

Authorities on Sunday issued an order that imposes a 7pm to 6am curfew and prohibits gatherings of five or more people in Maungdaw Township.

The attacks represent the most deadly violence in Rakhine State since 2012, but a spate of smaller attacks on border police took place in 2014.

A report by the International Crisis Group said there was no evidence to support the government's claim at the time that a group known as the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) was responsible.

Independent observers have long said the RSO, which was formed in 1982, is practically defunct.

However, the 2014 report said, "there appear to be efforts underway in the wake of the 2012 violence to rehabilitate the group as an armed organisation."

http://bdnews24.com/neighbours/2016...ice-killed-by-insurgents-on-bangladesh-border
 
If these Rakhine 'insurgents' are using Bangladesh territory to arm themselves and launch their attacks then - that is against Bangladesh' stated foreign policy and must be investigated and stopped.

We gave the Rakhine refugee asylum but that does not permit them to conduct illegal cross-border raids.
 
kobiraaz said:
It is between them Myanmar Rohingyas Vs Myanmar Police.

Not our problem.
It can be a baseless accusation also, to internationally malign them or escalate the situation further and push lakhs of Rohingyas in BD territory again. In worst case scenario Burmese soldiers can land in BD territory, following cross border insurgents. Cant rule out totally, as some days back the terrorists attacked BD Ansar camp also.
 
Bilal9 said:
If these Rakhine 'insurgents' are using Bangladesh territory to arm themselves and launch their attacks then - that is against Bangladesh' stated foreign policy and must be investigated and stopped.

We gave the Rakhine refugee asylum but that does not permit them to conduct illegal cross-border raids.
They used knives and sling shot to loot 50 fire arms and killed 9,police according to official in nai pai daw. And they are rohingiya.
LOL
 
bongbang said:
But a senior Rakhine State government official who asked not to be named said he believed they were "Bengali," a term used by many in Myanmar to refer to the Rohingya that suggests they come from Bangladesh.
Myanmar Officials are not supposed to call Rohingya people as Bengali, as per BD vs Myanmar officials recent understanding. And, also we should also help New Myanmar Govt curbing their terrorist problem. If someone from our side found taken shelter, should be kicked out immediately.
 
Rakhine border raids kill nine police officers

Nine Myanmar police officers were killed in coordinated attacks by insurgents on posts along the border with Bangladesh early yesterday, an official and police said.

Security and government officials hold a press conference in Nay Pyi Taw yesterday. Photo: Pyae Thet Phyo / The Myanmar Times

No one has claimed responsibility but a senior local Myanmar official pointed the finger at a militant group from the Muslim Rohingya minority that has been dormant for years.

The assaults hit three border posts around 1:30am near Maungdaw township in Rakhine State, simmering with tensions between Buddhists and Muslim Rohingyas, who are forced to live in dire conditions.

“Altogether nine police were killed, four others were injured and one is still missing,” U Tin Maung Swe, a senior official within Rakhine’s state government, told AFP.

He added that eight insurgents were also killed in the attacks.

Police in the capital Nay Pyi Taw confirmed the attack and said multiple weapons were seized by the assailants.

U Tin Maung Swe said the attackers were “RSO insurgents”, a reference to a group known as the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation.

He did not elaborate on how he knew this.

The RSO was a small Rohingya militant group active in the 1980s and 1990s but is not believed to have been active in more recent years.

A 2014 report by the Brussels-based International Crisis Group, citing regional security experts’ consensus, described the RSO as largely defunct, but added that “there appear to be efforts under way in the wake of the 2012 violence to rehabilitate the group as an armed organisation”.

While highlighting obstacles to any successful attempt to revive the RSO, the report added a warning.

“Even if the RSO is not a credible military threat, the group’s very existence could be used as an easy justification for increased discrimination against Muslims in Rakhine State,” it said. “This is a real risk given Myanmar’s bitter experience with multiple domestic insurgencies and its abiding sense of insecurity.”

In May attackers stormed a security post at a camp for Rohingya refugees in southern Bangladesh, just across the border from Maungdaw. A Bangladeshi camp commander was shot dead and the attackers made off with weapons.

Police at the time said the Rohingya themselves could be suspects.

In recent years Bangladeshi police have also alleged that Rohingya refugees are involved in criminal activities including human trafficking.

Any rise in violence in Rakhine will be a major concern for the new civilian-led government of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi.

She has asked former UN chief Kofi Annan to head a commission tasked with trying to heal sectarian divisions in the state. The move was largely welcomed by Rohingya community leaders but angered Buddhist nationalists.

Meanwhile, uneasy residents in Maungdaw township said they fear for their safety in the wake of the shootings.

“We are fearful because we heard several shootings since 1:30am. We also heard that weapons have gone missing so it heightens our anxiety, and now the entire town dares not go outside,” said Daw Thein Than from Maungdaw’s Kan Nyin Tan ward.

Shops in downtown Maungdaw remained shuttered yesterday and security personnel have sealed off all but one entrance into the town.

Rakhine State was wracked in 2012 by violence between Buddhists and Muslims that displaced more than 100,000 people, most of them self-identifying Rohingya.

A curfew in Maungdaw district, which has been imposed from 11pm to 4am since the 2012 violence, has been broadened to the hours of 7pm to 6am. According to U Hla Myint, Maungdaw township administrator, section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been invoked in Maungdaw and neighbouring Buthidaung townships, outlawing public assemblies. U Hla Myint said the two townships have become increasingly militarised.

“Naval forces have closed the waterways. The air force has also arrived by helicopters. The army and police force are working together to clear the area,” said U Hla Myint.

Unlike most of Rakhine State, Maungdaw is a majority-Muslim township. According to an August report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), there were 1378 IDPs living in nine camps in the township as of July 1. State-wide, the OCHA report put the number living in IDP camps at just under 120,000.

Source: https://defence.pk/threads/rakhine-border-raids-kill-nine-police-officers.454831/#ixzz4MemjD5iK
 
Saiful Islam said:
Back end must be burning your police got dealt with by a bunch of rag tag terrorists lmao.
Don't you understand? You've lost. I don't even know if this is stage managed while Kofi Annan is in town but those militants have signed a death warrant for their people. There is no way we will bow to demands to repatriate even a small minority now, the ones who want to stay will only have white cards and any militants are walking dead. If you have been sheltering their camps or if you were stupid enough to be helping them then the army will be sent in to flush out and destroy any camps in your territory. This is the endgame for your Rohingya Bengalis.
 
