Rohingya crisis: OIC reaffirms support to Bangladesh over ICJ case

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday reiterated its full solidarity to Bangladesh for providing shelter to more than 1 million forcibly-displaced Myanmar nationals.The OIC also reaffirmed that it is beside the Bangladesh government and will continue to support Bangladesh in the ICJ case and appreciated it for the arrangements at Bhasan Char for the Rohingyas.It particularly praised the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, referring her as the "Mother of Humanity".The visiting OIC delegation, led by its Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs Youssef Aldobeay, met Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and the State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam at their offices and discussed the issues.During the separate meetings, the OIC delegation deeply appreciated the government of Bangladesh for the humanitarian assistance provided to the Rohingyas.They applauded the initiatives taken by Bangladesh in relation to Bhashan Char, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.The Foreign Minister welcomed the OIC delegation to Bangladesh and briefed the delegation on the overall construction of Bhashan Char's infrastructure which will now be used as a relocation centre for around 100,000 Rohingya.He urged the OIC delegation to strengthen their efforts in relation to early repatriation of the Rohingya people who are currently taking shelter in Bangladesh.Referring to his recent visit to the USA, the Foreign Minister mentioned his proposal to the Secretary of State to appoint a Special Envoy on Rohingyas who will focus on the Rohingya issue and coordinate their efforts for their repatriation.The State Minister for Foreign Affairs briefed the delegation about the current situation of Rohingya people in Bangladesh, and in this connection, reiterated the position of the Bangladesh government i.e. safe, dignified and sustained repatriation of them to their homeland Myanmar as the viable solution to end this humanitarian crisis.He also called upon the OIC Member States to keep mounting pressure on Myanmar to take their nationals back.The State Minister for Foreign Affairs expressed his sincere thanks to the OIC Member States who contributed to the 'OIC Fund for Rohingya'.He further requested the OIC delegation to encourage the OIC Member countries to contribute to the Fund to enable Bangladesh and The Gambia to continue with the case in the ICJ and reach an early and decisive decision.The State Minister assured the delegation of full cooperation of Bangladesh.The visiting OIC Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs informed that they have seen the condition of the Rohingyas in the camps, and comprehended the request made by the Bangladesh government.Earlier, the OIC delegation had a meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen at his office, and expressed their views regarding their visit to the Rohingya camps.During the meeting, the Foreign Secretary also urged for OIC's continued support to resolve this humanitarian crisis permanently.