"According to the law, burnt land becomes government-managed land," Minister for Social Development, Relief and Resettlement Win Myat Aye told a meeting in the Rakhine state capital of Sittwe, the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported.



Win Myat Aye also heads a committee tasked with implementing recommendations on solving Rakhine's long-simmering tensions.



'EATING LEAVES'

Following the violence, those who could not cross into Bangladesh are hiding in jungles with little food and water.



Little aid has made it to northern Rakhine since the UN had to suspend operations because of the fighting and after the government suggested its food was sustaining insurgents. Convoys organised by the Red Cross have twice been stopped and searched by hostile ethnic Rakhines in the state capital Sittwe.

