Clear commitment by Austal and the Australian Government to strengthen the Cape class with class leading internal and external communication solutions by Rohde & Schwarz. ​

​

Rohde & Schwarz (Australia) signed a contract with Austal Limited (ASX: ASB) to deliver integrated communications systems for six Cape class patrol boats (CCPB) contracted by the Department of Defence for use by the Royal Australian Navy (RAN). CCPBs are currently in production at Austal’s Henderson shipyard in Western Australia and are to be delivered from September 2021.The new RAN CCPBs will include a number of enhancements that include Rohde & Schwarz communications equipment, including the company’s Naval Integrated Communications System ( NAVICS ) with multi-layer security and secure external line of sight (V/UHF) and beyond line of sight communications (HF).Managing Director of Rohde & Schwarz Australia, Gareth Evans, said that, “Ben Wardle, General Manager Australian Shipbuilding at Austal said the company was looking forward to working with Rohde & Schwarz (Australia) to deliver an effective integrated communications system for the Cape class patrol boats.” Mr Wardle said.Hansjörg Herrbold, Vice President Market Segment Navy Rohde & Schwarz, says.NAVICS uses state-of-the-art VoIP and Ethernet standards. Following market tendencies Rohde & Schwarz has decided to abandon outdated TDM technology, which required heavy proprietary hardware. Instead, NAVICS relays on widely spread industry standards and commercial-of-the-shelf hardware, thus eliminating the risk of expensive obsolete equipment. A multilevel security architecture allows secure, trusted and tamper-proof communications between multiple domains with different security classifications.