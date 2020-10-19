Scale model of the F-110 frigate
Rohde & Schwarz Boards Spanish Navy’s F-110 Frigate Program
Rohde & Schwarz has signed a contract with Spanish shipbuilder Navantia to equip five new F-110 frigates with external communications systems.
Nathan Gain 19 Oct 2020
Rohde and Schwarz press release
The Spanish Ministry of Defense (MoD) has ordered the construction of five new F-110 frigates by Navantia to replace the Spanish Navy’s Santa Maria-class frigates. The new Bonifaz-class multi-mission frigates are specialized in anti-submarine warfare. They will be used for force and fleet protection, maritime security, joint and combined missions and to prevent conventional and asymmetric threats.
Rohde & Schwarz (Spain) signed a contract with Navantia to design and supply external communications systems for line of sight and beyond line of sight communications. These constist of R&S M3SR software defined radios (R&S Series4100 HF and R&S Series4400 VHF/UHF) including engineering services and Integrated Logistics Support (ILS).
“Rohde & Schwarz and Navantia have a long history of collaboration and providing the Spanish Navy with the best communications systems,” states Hansjörg Herrbold, Vice President Market Segment Navy Rohde & Schwarz.
“Rohde & Schwarz (Spain) has been a reliable local partner for the Spanish Navy and Navantia for decades, providing first-class equipment and services for a wide variety of platforms, such as the Juan Carlos I (L-61) landing helicopter dock (LHD), Galicia class landing platform dock (LPD), F-100 and F-105 frigates, Meteoro class offshore patrol vessel (OPV) and the upcoming S-80+ submarines,” says Rafael Falagan, Sales Manager Secure Communications & Radiomonitoring, Rohde & Schwarz (Spain).“We are very proud to have our equipment deployed in this major Spanish naval asset and we are looking forward to strengthening our relationship. We make sure that we deliver a safe, future-ready investment for today’s navies on time and on budget.”
Hansjörg Herrbold, Vice President Market Segment Navy Rohde & Schwarz
About F-110 Bonifaz-class Frigate
Early CGI of the F-110. Note the main gun is a Mk 45 5 Inch by BAE Systems.
Navantia and the Spanish Ministry of Defense have signed the contract for the construction of five F-110 frigates for the Spanish Navy in April 2019.
F-110 frigates are set to replace the Spanish Navy’s Santa Maria-class frigates which have been in service for over 30 years. F-110 frigates will be fitted with the Aegis combat system integrating a new solid-state S-band radar by Indra. Lockheed Martin and Indra have been collaborating since 2009 to develop a state-of-the-art S-band solid state radar for Spain’s F-110 Frigate Program.
The first ship of the new class is expected to be delivered in 2025 and the final one in 2030.
Known as the Bonifaz-class, these frigates will feature:
- A sonar suite by Thales (BlueMaster UMS 4110 and CAPTAS 4 Compact sonars, the TUUM-6 underwater communication system, and the BlueScan digital acoustic system)
- The SCOMBA combat system by Navantia
- The S-band variant of Lockheed Martin’s SPY-7 radar
- Leonardo 127mm 127/64 LW main gun
- Raytheon’s Evolved SeaSparrow Missile (ESSM) Block 2 missile
