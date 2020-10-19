What's new

Rohde & Schwarz Boards Spanish Navy’s F-110 Frigate Program

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
49,715
81
54,357
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Spain Approved Funding for Construction of new F-110 Frigates for the Spanish Navy 1
Scale model of the F-110 frigate

Rohde & Schwarz Boards Spanish Navy’s F-110 Frigate Program

Rohde & Schwarz has signed a contract with Spanish shipbuilder Navantia to equip five new F-110 frigates with external communications systems.

Nathan Gain 19 Oct 2020
Rohde and Schwarz press release

The Spanish Ministry of Defense (MoD) has ordered the construction of five new F-110 frigates by Navantia to replace the Spanish Navy’s Santa Maria-class frigates. The new Bonifaz-class multi-mission frigates are specialized in anti-submarine warfare. They will be used for force and fleet protection, maritime security, joint and combined missions and to prevent conventional and asymmetric threats.

Rohde & Schwarz (Spain) signed a contract with Navantia to design and supply external communications systems for line of sight and beyond line of sight communications. These constist of R&S M3SR software defined radios (R&S Series4100 HF and R&S Series4400 VHF/UHF) including engineering services and Integrated Logistics Support (ILS).

“Rohde & Schwarz and Navantia have a long history of collaboration and providing the Spanish Navy with the best communications systems,” states Hansjörg Herrbold, Vice President Market Segment Navy Rohde & Schwarz.

“We are very proud to have our equipment deployed in this major Spanish naval asset and we are looking forward to strengthening our relationship. We make sure that we deliver a safe, future-ready investment for today’s navies on time and on budget.”
Hansjörg Herrbold, Vice President Market Segment Navy Rohde & Schwarz
Click to expand...
Rohde & Schwarz (Spain) has been a reliable local partner for the Spanish Navy and Navantia for decades, providing first-class equipment and services for a wide variety of platforms, such as the Juan Carlos I (L-61) landing helicopter dock (LHD), Galicia class landing platform dock (LPD), F-100 and F-105 frigates, Meteoro class offshore patrol vessel (OPV) and the upcoming S-80+ submarines,” says Rafael Falagan, Sales Manager Secure Communications & Radiomonitoring, Rohde & Schwarz (Spain).

-Ends-

About F-110 Bonifaz-class Frigate

Navantia to start construction on 1st Spanish Navy F-110 Frigate in May

Early CGI of the F-110. Note the main gun is a Mk 45 5 Inch by BAE Systems.

Navantia and the Spanish Ministry of Defense have signed the contract for the construction of five F-110 frigates for the Spanish Navy in April 2019.

F-110 frigates are set to replace the Spanish Navy’s Santa Maria-class frigates which have been in service for over 30 years. F-110 frigates will be fitted with the Aegis combat system integrating a new solid-state S-band radar by Indra. Lockheed Martin and Indra have been collaborating since 2009 to develop a state-of-the-art S-band solid state radar for Spain’s F-110 Frigate Program.

The first ship of the new class is expected to be delivered in 2025 and the final one in 2030.

Known as the Bonifaz-class, these frigates will feature:

  • A sonar suite by Thales (BlueMaster UMS 4110 and CAPTAS 4 Compact sonars, the TUUM-6 underwater communication system, and the BlueScan digital acoustic system)
  • The SCOMBA combat system by Navantia
  • The S-band variant of Lockheed Martin’s SPY-7 radar
  • Leonardo 127mm 127/64 LW main gun
  • Raytheon’s Evolved SeaSparrow Missile (ESSM) Block 2 missile
www.navalnews.com

Rohde & Schwarz boards Spanish Navy's F-110 frigate program - Naval News

Rohde & Schwarz has signed a contract with Spanish shipbuilder Navantia to equip five new F-110 frigates with external communications systems.
www.navalnews.com www.navalnews.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top