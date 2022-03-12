What's new

Rogue military faction within Indian Armed Forces

sal29

Nov 21, 2018
Pakistan
It is of quite grave concern of every Pakistani strategist which is compounded by intelligence reports given within the power circles of Pakistan regarding a possibility of Hindutva inspired rogue elements within the Indian military which have also penetrated their strategic forces. This rogue elements which for now is operating with impunity due to the political influence of RSS and BJP in power circles and hence the command of Indian military have not been able to root them out or are just unwilling to. It is also possible that the RSS and BJP are using these rogue elements to act as a counter within the military for short term political gains. It is to be noted that these rogue elements are not just within the Indian Army but are also operating within other services which in case if they are coordinating with each other is a recipe for a humongous disaster within this nuclear armed region.

If we look at recent events like the unintended/mistaken firing of supersonic missile, very poor visibility of this incident within the military command of the Indian Army and the fact that missile did not contain a warhead but did have coordinates that caused it to vector into Pakistani Airspace is very troubling. Other incidents like theft of uranium and possibly other radioactive material is also very alarming for Pakistani strategists as it could be used to make a dirty bomb which if deployed within a population center could potentially cause millions of deaths. It is to be noted that Pakistani strategists cannot be sure that all nuclear and radioactive material have been recovered by Indian agencies and some could still be in circulation and a potential for a dirty bomb still exists. In case if this scenario does become true what the response could be is alarming for the region and its approximately 1+ billion inhabitants.

Up till now no investigations have come to surface which shines light on these rogue elements and Hindutva sympathizers/subscribers or how far up the chain of command this goes. Pakistani strategists should be taking appropriate measures to counter these development and to respond effectively if GOD forbid they achieve their objectives.
 
Zarf

Feb 16, 2022
Pakistan
True or false but we have been provided the opportunity by the Indians to point fingers at them about their capability, professionalism, whether or not their army has been politicized (which it has I believe), and whether or not there are rogue elements in their army. But nothing is a surprise here because as BJP will keep ruling India for incoming years, you will see these elements in every department of India, and as a society, they will decline. They will sure get extra energy from (a+b)^2.
 
Khalil-PTI

Sep 27, 2018
Pakistan
Do you really think Yogi Modi Shah and their Cds are part of that rogue elements? This is a excuse to brush away this dangerous misadventure? There's Zero doubt that fire was absolute intentional. Our pathetic clueless courageless leadership is looking for face saving. Just imagine had it been initiated by Pakistan how World would react?
 
sal29

Nov 21, 2018
Pakistan
Do you really think Yogi Modi Shah and their Cds are part of that rogue elements? This is a excuse to brush away this dangerous misadventure? There's Zero doubt that fire was absolute intentional. Our pathetic clueless courageless leadership is looking for face saving. Just imagine had it been initiated by Pakistan how World would react?
I am not sure how they can be part of those rogue element considering Yogi and Modi are not in the military and CDS is dead. 🤔🤔

It is not about face saving of anything. There is no proof of intent and what we should do is highlight the narrative of rogue elements rather than any kinetic action.
 

