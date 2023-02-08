Roger Waters said: Israel is committing genocide.

Brainless labeling everywhere, frantically suppressing dissidents, creating confrontation and division. Western countries think this is freedom. Fools use black and white, good and bad to distinguish the world.A coin has 2 sides, heads and tails. Every country and individual has good and bad sides. The world is complicated. Most are gray, how to distinguish in black and white.

Those muslims who choose to fully believe the western media that does not recognize Israel's genocide seem to me stupid and hypocritical.Criticize Israel in China and Islamic countries. has not been labeled as racist , and it has been suppressed frantically.