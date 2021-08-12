Rockmelon farming now in Bangladesh Rockmelon, a desert fruit, is now being cultivated in Bangladesh. Three farmers from Cumilla and Khulna districts have successfully cultivated the desert fruit in their fields. According to the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), the fruit is grey in colour and the inside is yellow. The...

OUR CORRESPONDENTS | Published: August 12, 2021 10:13:48A view of cultivated rockmelon on the banks of the fish enclosure of Elias Mollah and Afzal Mollah at Panchpota village in Dumuria upazila of Khulna district (left) and Kazi Anwar Hossain, a farmer from Balarampur village in Cumilla's Sadar Dakshin Upazila, taking care of his rockmelon fruit — FE PhotosRockmelon, a desert fruit, is now being cultivated in Bangladesh. Three farmers from Cumilla and Khulna districts have successfully cultivated the desert fruit in their fields.According to the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), the fruit is grey in colour and the inside is yellow. The fruit is shaped like a watermelon. It is very sweet, delicious, and fragrant to eat. Many expatriates are being benefited by cultivating rockmelon by using their experience after returning to the country. This fruit is also known as Shammam or sweet melon.However, despite being a desert fruit, rockmelon has been successfully cultivated in different parts of Bangladesh in recent times.Our Khulna Correspondent says: Elias Mollah and Afzal Mollah, two brothers from Panchpota village in Dumuria upazila of Khulna district, have successfully cultivated the desert fruit rockmelon.For the first time, they have succeeded in experimental farming on the banks of the fish enclosure. The fruit has started to ripen. Following the successful cultivation of the desert fruit, Elias is now planning to go for its commercial production.Two types of rockmelon fruits are seen hanging on the scaffolding made of bamboo and nylon yarn on the bank of Elias' fish enclosure.Farmer Afzal Mollah said he tried to plant rockmelon on the advice of the local agriculture department. To test whether it can be grown on the bank of the fish enclosure, he planted rockmelon seeds on 10 decimals of land in June this year. The trees bear fruits a month after planting.Each tree bears five to seven fruits. Fruits are matured in 60-65 days, he added.Dumuria Upazila Agriculture Officer, Mosaddek Hossain said, "Rockmelon is a popular fruit in parts of the Middle East countries. The people of the Arab region know it as Sammam. The fruit is being cultivated on plain lands in several areas in Bangladesh. However, in saline soils like Khulna, success has been seen in cultivating this desert fruit for the first time.''This popular fruit from the Middle Eastern countries also has the opportunity to be exported. Rockmelon cultivation is expected to spread widely in the region next season, he added.Farmers in the areas have become interested in rockmelon cultivation. Some are also taking suggestions for producing this new variety of juicy fruit in the future.Our Cumilla Correspondent reports: Kazi Anwar Hossain, a farmer from Balarampur village in Cumilla's Sadar Dakshin upazila, had successfully cultivated black watermelon last year. Earlier this year, he cultivated yellow watermelon for the first time in the district.After cultivating black and yellow watermelon, Anwar is being discussed for another surprise in the whole district. This enterprising farmer has now cultivated the fruit of the desert country 'rockmelon'.According to the district agriculture department and locals, Anwar has cultivated rockmelon fruit for the first time in Cumilla district. He has got a bumper yield of this fruit. Cultivation of this fruit can be more profitable in a short time.Seeing Anwar's success, other farmers in the village are also encouraged to cultivate this fruit. Rockmelon has been cultivated for the first time in the field of Balrampur village of Cumilla's Sadar Dakshin upazila.Anwar has already started selling the fruit from his land. Buyers from different parts of the district are going to his land. The nutritional value of the fruit is much higher. The soil of Comilla is quite suitable for rockmelon cultivation.Visiting his land, it was seen that farmer Anwar had planted saplings inside the mulching seat. Small and big shaped rockmelons have been hanging on the net which weighs more than three kilograms.Anwar said it takes 90 days for the fruit to come to the plant after planting. He has cultivated rockmelon on 40 decimals of land.It cost him Tk 0.12 million (one lakh 20 thousand). He has already started selling fruits. He hopes to be able to sell fruits worth Tk 0.3/0.4 million (3/4 lakh).Anwar said that he went to Dhaka earlier this year to buy yellow watermelon seeds. At that time the seed seller introduced him to the fruit. He bought rockmelon seeds out of interest to cultivate it. Then he started farming by watching YouTube. Now he has about a thousand rockmelon plants in his land.He said the price of this fruit is Tk 400-450 per kg in super shops. "I am selling this fruit at Tk 200 per kg. Many buyers are coming to my land to buy this fruit. This fruit can be eaten both raw and ripe. That is why pheromone traps have been used instead of pesticides. And saplings have been planted inside the mulching seat to prevent weeds," he added.Mohiuddin Akash, a resident of Chandina upazila of the district, said, "I saw the Shammam fruit online. But I never ate this fruit. I am happy to know that the fruit is being cultivated for the first time in Cumilla. So I came to eat the fruit."Md. Mizanur Rahman, Deputy Director of DAE, Cumilla, said, "It is a fruit of the desert country. There the fruit is known as Shammam. Some people also call the fruit Rockmelon or Sweetmelon. Shammam contains a lot of beta carotene. It also contains Vitamin C, Potassium, Folic Acid, Calcium, Magnesium, Phosphorus, Zinc, Copper and Manganese."Mizanur Rahman further said, "Rockmelon has been cultivated for the first time in Cumilla. The soil and climate of Cumilla are quite suitable for its cultivation."