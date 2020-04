Rockets hit US airbase in Afghanistan

An Afghan man passes by the scene of a car bombing near the US Bagram Air Base in Bagram, Afghanistan, 11 December 2019. At least five people were injured and an under-construction hospital close to the airfield was damaged. The attack, which has not been attributed to any group so far, came shortly after the Taliban and the US resumed peace talks in Doha, Qatar.



EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

“Five rockets were fired at Bagram airfield early this morning. There were no casualties”, the NATO-led mission, Resolute Support, tweeted on Thursday.



ISIS-K said in a statement that their fighters had targeted a helicopter landing pad at Bagram.