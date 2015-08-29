Rockets hit Al-Nasr base in Iraq where American forces are stationed at

It differs from time to time. Americans forces in Syria are mostly stationed near the oil fields allowing them to loot Syrian resources. Almost 900 troops are stationed at Syria, they sometimes enter Iraq's north west and vise versa. In areas that ISIS plus other terrorists and Kurdish armed forces are present or were present Americans have made their own safe haven. It allows them to mobilize their forces in both Syria and Iraq providing them with air support from Qatar, Kuwait and Israel-Jordan axis. In Iraq they claimed to keep 2500 troops in order to secure their green zone and other areas of interest such as west of Iraq.Their presence makes a havoc allowing armed groups to make problems for the central governments which is why Iraqis are conitinuously asking them to leave and despite those protests from Iraqi parlaiment and government, Americans insist on staying and fighting terrorism (LOL).