Rockets hit Al-Nasr base in Iraq where American forces are stationed at

The Iraqi government's security media group issued a statement today (Wednesday) stating that the US military-owned Al-Nasr military base had been targeted by a Katyusha rocket, according to the Iraqi News Agency.
The statement said that a Katyusha rocket was fired at al-Nasr base from al-Jihad neighborhood during the attack. Iraqi security forces also discovered a launch pad on which a 240-mm rocket was fired.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Hours earlier, Iraqi media reported that the US base at Victoria International Airport in Baghdad had been hit by four Katyusha rockets.
Attacks on US bases have escalated as US-led international coalition forces appear to be withdrawing from Iraq and handing over their bases to the Iraqi army.
In January 1998, the Iraqi parliament approved a plan to expel US troops following the assassination of general Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization units.
اصابت یک راکت به پایگاه نظامی النصر بغداد +عکس
ینابر اعلام منابع خبری یک راکت به پایگاه نظامی «النصر» که گفته میشود نظامیان آمریکایی در آن مستقر هستند، اصابت کرده است.
