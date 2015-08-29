What's new

Rockets hit Al-Nasr base in Iraq where American forces are stationed at

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

Oct 2, 2015
3358887.jpg

The Iraqi government's security media group issued a statement today (Wednesday) stating that the US military-owned Al-Nasr military base had been targeted by a Katyusha rocket, according to the Iraqi News Agency.

The statement said that a Katyusha rocket was fired at al-Nasr base from al-Jihad neighborhood during the attack. Iraqi security forces also discovered a launch pad on which a 240-mm rocket was fired.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
3359226.jpg


Hours earlier, Iraqi media reported that the US base at Victoria International Airport in Baghdad had been hit by four Katyusha rockets.

Attacks on US bases have escalated as US-led international coalition forces appear to be withdrawing from Iraq and handing over their bases to the Iraqi army.

3359227.jpg


In January 1998, the Iraqi parliament approved a plan to expel US troops following the assassination of general Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization units.


mashreghnews.ir

اصابت یک راکت به پایگاه نظامی النصر بغداد +عکس

ینابر اعلام منابع خبری یک راکت به پایگاه نظامی «النصر» که گفته می‌شود نظامیان آمریکایی در آن مستقر هستند، اصابت کرده است.
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

Oct 2, 2015
Pakistan Space Agency said:
How many foreign forces are still in Iraq?
It differs from time to time. Americans forces in Syria are mostly stationed near the oil fields allowing them to loot Syrian resources. Almost 900 troops are stationed at Syria, they sometimes enter Iraq's north west and vise versa. In areas that ISIS plus other terrorists and Kurdish armed forces are present or were present Americans have made their own safe haven. It allows them to mobilize their forces in both Syria and Iraq providing them with air support from Qatar, Kuwait and Israel-Jordan axis. In Iraq they claimed to keep 2500 troops in order to secure their green zone and other areas of interest such as west of Iraq.

Their presence makes a havoc allowing armed groups to make problems for the central governments which is why Iraqis are conitinuously asking them to leave and despite those protests from Iraqi parlaiment and government, Americans insist on staying and fighting terrorism (LOL).
 
