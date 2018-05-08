/ Register

  • Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Rockets and heavy machine guns fired from Afghan government helicopters killed and wounded at least

Discussion in 'Afghanistan Defence Forum' started by Liquidmetal, May 8, 2018 at 12:23 AM.

  1. May 8, 2018 at 12:23 AM #1
    Liquidmetal

    Liquidmetal FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    748
    Joined:
    Feb 2, 2012
    Ratings:
    +1 / 955 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Rockets and heavy machine guns fired from Afghan government helicopters killed and wounded at least 107 boys and men attending a religious ceremony near the northern city of Kunduz last month, according to a UN report.

    Villagers in the Dasht-e Archi district of Kunduz province said that dozens of people, including many children, had been killed in the 2 April attack, prompting the UN to launch an investigation.

    The UN report published on Monday underlined the risks of a new strategy, developed with US advisers, which has seen a significant increase in Afghan airpower, with helicopters equipped with rockets and attack aircraft deployed to try to break a stalemate with the Taliban.

    “A key finding of this report is that the government used rockets and heavy machine gun fire on a religious gathering, resulting in high numbers of child casualties,” the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said.

    According to the report, at least 36 people, including 30 children, were killed and 71 wounded, leading to questions “as to the government’s respect of the rules of precaution and proportionality under international humanitarian law”.

    Investigators verified 107 victims but had received lists from various sources indicating more than 200 casualties, the report said. There were serious concerns about the incident that required further investigation, but the UN report said it was not in a position to determine whether the attack amounted to a violation of international law.

    Last month, the Afghan government said the attack was intended to hit members of a senior leadership group based in the Pakistani city of Quetta, who it said were in the area.

    It also targeted members of a Taliban “Red Unit”, or special forces group, that was planning an attack on Kunduz city, which has been overrun by insurgent forces twice since 2015.

    According to the UN report, based on interviews with over 90 witnesses, the helicopters swooped down, firing rockets and .50-calibre machine guns into a crowd attending a so-called dastar bandi ceremony in Dasht-e Archi. The ceremony celebrates boys who have learned the Koran by heart.

    It said as many as 12 rockets may have been fired at the ceremony held in a field about the size of a football pitch that was adjacent to a madrassa.

    The helicopters continued to attack as people fled towards nearby roads and houses but the UN could not verify allegations that they had deliberately targeted civilians and could not determine the civilian status of each person killed or injured.

    In the wake of the attack, the government acknowledged that civilians had been killed and President Ashraf Ghanī ordered an investigation but so far no results have been made public.

    The UN had expressed concern over the high number of casualties from air attacks even before the Dasht-e Archi incident, with 67 deaths and 75 injuries in the first three months to the end of March.

    In October 2015, 42 people were killed in a US airstrike on a hospital in Kunduz city run by the medical aid group Médecins Sans Frontières.

    Rockets and heavy machine guns fired from Afghan government helicopters killed and wounded at least 107 boys and men attending a religious ceremony near the northern city of Kunduz last month, according to a UN report.

    Villagers in the Dasht-e Archi district of Kunduz province said that dozens of people, including many children, had been killed in the 2 April attack, prompting the UN to launch an investigation.

    The UN report published on Monday underlined the risks of a new strategy, developed with US advisers, which has seen a significant increase in Afghan airpower, with helicopters equipped with rockets and attack aircraft deployed to try to break a stalemate with the Taliban.

    “A key finding of this report is that the government used rockets and heavy machine gun fire on a religious gathering, resulting in high numbers of child casualties,” the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said.

    According to the report, at least 36 people, including 30 children, were killed and 71 wounded, leading to questions “as to the government’s respect of the rules of precaution and proportionality under international humanitarian law”.

    Investigators verified 107 victims but had received lists from various sources indicating more than 200 casualties, the report said. There were serious concerns about the incident that required further investigation, but the UN report said it was not in a position to determine whether the attack amounted to a violation of international law.

    Last month, the Afghan government said the attack was intended to hit members of a senior leadership group based in the Pakistani city of Quetta, who it said were in the area.

    It also targeted members of a Taliban “Red Unit”, or special forces group, that was planning an attack on Kunduz city, which has been overrun by insurgent forces twice since 2015.

    According to the UN report, based on interviews with over 90 witnesses, the helicopters swooped down, firing rockets and .50-calibre machine guns into a crowd attending a so-called dastar bandi ceremony in Dasht-e Archi. The ceremony celebrates boys who have learned the Koran by heart.

    It said as many as 12 rockets may have been fired at the ceremony held in a field about the size of a football pitch that was adjacent to a madrassa.

    The helicopters continued to attack as people fled towards nearby roads and houses but the UN could not verify allegations that they had deliberately targeted civilians and could not determine the civilian status of each person killed or injured.

    In the wake of the attack, the government acknowledged that civilians had been killed and President Ashraf Ghanī ordered an investigation but so far no results have been made public.

    The UN had expressed concern over the high number of casualties from air attacks even before the Dasht-e Archi incident, with 67 deaths and 75 injuries in the first three months to the end of March.

    In October 2015, 42 people were killed in a US airstrike on a hospital in Kunduz city run by the medical aid group Médecins Sans Frontières.
     
  2. May 8, 2018 at 12:27 AM #2
    Sinnerman108

    Sinnerman108 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,588
    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2009
    Ratings:
    +3 / 6,308 / -10
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Saudi Arabia
    Bandar ke hath mein ustra !
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. May 8, 2018 at 12:33 AM #3
    Salza

    Salza SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,197
    Joined:
    Dec 20, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,395 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    And local newspapers in Pakistan were all blaming US forces that they were the ones which carried out the attack at Kunduz resulting in the killing of many young Afghan kids.
     
  4. May 8, 2018 at 12:33 AM #4
    BATMAN

    BATMAN ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,397
    Joined:
    Mar 31, 2007
    Ratings:
    +12 / 12,942 / -10
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Simple show of sectarian killing, this has been going on from almost 2 decades.... this is Pashtoon genocide, patronized and aided by US & India.
    This Pashtoon genocide is by design. More to come and don't forget Pakistan have large number of Pashtoons.....
    Keep watch on trouble makers.... as we say fitna makers.
     
Similar Threads
  1. Tiger Awan

    Afghan Air Force Fires Rockets From Mi-17

    Tiger Awan, Sep 6, 2010, in forum: Military Forum
    Replies:
    3
    Views:
    1,044
    SpArK
    Sep 6, 2010
  2. DESERT FIGHTER

    Rocket fired by Afghan police kills 6 children

    DESERT FIGHTER, Sep 5, 2013, in forum: Central & South Asia
    Replies:
    6
    Views:
    706
    rohailmalhi
    Sep 6, 2013
  3. Zarvan

    NSV Heavy machine gun

    Zarvan, Apr 13, 2016, in forum: Equipment & Gear
    Replies:
    1
    Views:
    2,047
    Tacticool
    Apr 15, 2016
  4. Dawood Ibrahim

    At least 21 killed, 45 wounded in twin blasts near Afghan parliament

    Dawood Ibrahim, Jan 10, 2017, in forum: Central & South Asia
    Replies:
    1
    Views:
    329
    Naara-e-Mastana
    Jan 11, 2017
  5. F-7

    Awesome Machine Gun Firing...

    F-7, Dec 4, 2017, in forum: Land Warfare
    Replies:
    1
    Views:
    291
    Mujraparty
    Dec 4, 2017
Loading...
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (Users: 0, Guests: 1)