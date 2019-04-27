What's new

Rocket Will Be Used to Deliver Weapons around the globe in just 1 hour

Elon Musk’s Earth-to-Earth Rocket Design Will Be Used to Deliver Weapons for DOD: "This week, the space exploration company signed a contract with the Pentagon to jointly develop a rocket that can deliver up to 80 tons of cargo and weaponry anywhere in the world in just one hour."

Elon Musk’s Earth-to-Earth Rocket Design Will Be Used to Deliver Weapons for DOD

Elon Musk first proposed using rockets for Earthbound transportation in 2017.
