Rocket Will Be Used to Deliver Weapons around the globe in just 1 hour

Elon Musk’s Earth-to-Earth Rocket Design Will Be Used to Deliver Weapons for DOD: "This week, the space exploration company signed a contract with the Pentagon to jointly develop a rocket that can deliver up to 80 tons of cargo and weaponry anywhere in the world in just one hour."
Elon Musk’s Earth-to-Earth Rocket Design Will Be Used to Deliver Weapons for DOD
Elon Musk first proposed using rockets for Earthbound transportation in 2017.
