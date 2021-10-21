Rocket failure delays US hypersonic glide missile test in Alaska after China fired second missile 'that defies the laws of physics'

vi-va said: If I remember right, it failed again and again, not a single success. Please correct me if I missed any successful test. Click to expand...

US successfully tests Mach 5 hypersonic missile | DW | 27.09.2021 Capable of traveling more than five times the speed of sound, a new generation of missile systems are being designed for speed, stealth and surprise. Russia is already working on developing its own weapons system.

During the test, which was carried out in partnership with DARPA and the US Air Force last week, the missile was released from under the wing of an aircraft, and seconds later a rocket booster kicked in propelling it faster than the speed of sound, or Mach 1. ​

Then a secondary engine built into the missile, called a "scramjet," turned on and accelerated the missile to hypersonic flight.​

Hypersonic speed is considered anything faster than Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound, equivalent to just over 100 kilometers (60 miles) per minute or about a mile every second.​

You mean like this...