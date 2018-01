Rocket Booster Falls From the Sky and Explodes Near Chinese Town



The strap-on booster was released after a Chinese rocket launch yesterday, and it fell a little too close to home.





The boosters fall away from the rocket after they have spent most of their fuel, but clearly there was still enough to spark an explosion.

This is not the first time that China's inland launch complex has caused an incident. In 1996, a Long March 3B veered off course immediately as it began to lift off and crashed into a the nearby town of Xichang . Hundreds of villagers could have died in that incident, though Chinese media only reported six casualties and 57 injuries, and possibly making it the worst launch disaster in history.

Trolling/Provoking/Derailing