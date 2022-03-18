Rocket attack targets Al-Balad air base in Iraq

What's new

Friday, 18 March 2022 03:09
637831695791990027.jpg

News sources reported on Thursday night that a rocket attack had been launched at the al-Balad air base in Iraq's Salah al-Din province.​

Iran Press/ Middle East: At least five rockets hit the Al-Balad airbase in Salah al-Din province.
According to the report, the rockets were probably fired from Diyala province towards the Al-Balad airbase.
On the other hand, Iraqi Shafaq News reported that in a rocket attack on Al-Balad airbase, the headquarters of the American company 'Sallyport Global' belonging to another American company, Lockheed Martin, was targeted.
According to the report, the rocket attack caused financial damage and no one was injured.
No further details have been reported so far.
Al-Balad is the largest airbase in Iraq, located 64 km north of Baghdad at 49 meters above sea level and built in the 1980s by the former Yugoslavia.
Al-Balad covers an area of 25 square kilometers and has two runways and 39 hangers for warplanes. 219

iranpress.com

News sources reported on Thursday night that a rocket attack had been launched at the al-Balad air base in Iraq's Salah al-Din province.
iranpress.com
 

