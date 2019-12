Contemporary air defence philosophy revolves around creating a perimeter of ground based air defence radars, SAM sites, and AEWACS for continuous monitoring of airspace boundaries. In this article we discuss the problems in the contemporary approach, and propose a new method utilizing the capabilities of JF-17 Block 3.



The elements comprising contemporary air defence networks have known limitations. Ground based radars are highly susceptable to echos and obstruction from terrain, reflection from ionosphere, and NoE tactics employed by the enemy. They are usually quite bulky and immobile, and along with accompanying SAM sites are further susceptable to saturation attacks. Additionally, a fixed, ground based radar will invariably give away its position due to the elecotromagnetic radiation it emits.



in order to solve some of the problems with ground based radars, modern air forces utilize AEWACS. AEWACS aircraft are not hindered by the clutter and noise problems faced by ground based radars. They are also powerful enough that jamming them becomes a difficult problem. Yet, for third world airforces such as PAF, that do not have control over the electronics they buy from foreign vendors, the possibility of attacks such as spoofing, backdoor/kill switch activation etc remains high due to possible vendor compromise. In any case, nothing stops the enemy from buying the same systems and studying them in detail. Finally, VLRAAMs pose a credible threat to AEWACs on the modern battlefield. Any modern airforce must operate on the principle that AEWACs shall be the first and most high value targets for enemy aircraft.



The introduction of LKF601E on JF-17 Block 3 opens an interesting new aveneue of air defence for PAF. A network of these AESA based radars in the air can act like a distributed aperture radar. By its very construction, such a system shall be more robust against classical EM attacks. Furthermore, an indigenously produced AESA radar means PAF need not worry about vendor compromise. With a reported range of 170 Kms, the Block 3 can safely fly deep within Pakistani airspace, yet pose a formidable challenge to the enemy. It replaces bulky, slow moving AEWACs with a fast, nimble, and agile platform that is capable of taking evasive action if threatened by enemy VLRAAMs.



An interesting aspect of distributed aperture is the performance of systems such as Spectra used by Rafale. Distributed, LPI radar emitters pose a unique problem that was not even present when Spectra was conceived. Active cancellation heavily relies on matching the reflected frequency, amplitude, and polarization very closely. The Block 3 shall give Spectra a 360 degree challenge that could easily overload its very computational capability. Success through saturation.



But the real punch comes from integration the Block 3 with mobile, ground based SAMs that are disperesed across the geographical boundaries of Pakistan. Such mobile sites could also accompany ground based TELs for Pakistan's SPD forces. For the enemy, the most frustrating aspect of this arrangement is a lack of ground based emitters that would otherwise giveaway their position. The presence of silent killers on the ground creates a new headache for enemy pilots who must now develop tactics to not just prevail in BVR combat, but at the same time safeguard their bellies as well. By completely separating the detection and attack components, enemy tactics shall be left in utter disarray.



The introduction of Block 3 introduces many new and interesting possibilities for PAF. It is imperative for PAC to invest in a local fabtech backbone that brings knowledge of semiconductor manufacturing. Such knowledge is crucial in understanding, mitigating, and countering threats on the modern battlefield.

