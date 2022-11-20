Robotic-assisted surgery finds growing acceptance in India as Intuitive hits the milestone of 100 surgical systems in the country - Elets eHealth Intuitive, the robotic-assisted surgery, has installed its hundredth robotic-assisted surgical system in India at the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology, the country's largest cardiac center.

Intuitive, the robotic-assisted surgery, has installed its hundredth robotic-assisted surgical system in India at the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology, the country's largest cardiac center. The installation was marked at an event attended by the Hon. Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi."We strive at Intuitive to help Indian surgeons and their care teams improve patient outcomes, improve the patient and care team experience, and lower the total cost to treat," said Mandeep Singh Kumar, Vice President and General Manager of Intuitive India."We are excited by the commitment hospitals have made to minimally invasive care, including robotic-assisted surgery. Intuitive is honored to help hospitals across India establish and grow their robotics programs through the Intuitive ecosystem, which includes technology training and unparalleled customer support and service. And, Intuitive is energized by urban as well as more rural locations adopting advanced surgical technology," said Kumar.While commenting on the installation of Intuitive's da Vinci Xi system, Dr Chirag Doshi, Head, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology, said, "We are always in the forefront in finding newer ways to offer advanced and affordable healthcare that help improve patient outcomes. With the installation of Intuitive's da Vinci Xi surgical system, we hope to potentially enhance academic research and residency training programs in the field of cardiothoracic surgery and continue our efforts towards improving patient care and experience."Prior to this most recent milestone, Intuitive has thoughtfully advanced minimally invasive care in India through advanced robotic technology, supported by an innovative and expanding ecosystem of learning, services, and solutions. Most robotic programs are installed in leading private and government hospitals, Medical Education Institutes and State Government Medical Colleges across the country. More than 800 surgeons have been trained on Intuitive's da Vinci technology and are helping drive the significant increase in its adoption.