Robert Yuger: It is better to leave the entire management of the oil market in the hands of Saudi Arabia

Executive Director of Energy Futures Division at Mizuho Securities Group, Mizuho Financial Securities Robert Yuger, that OPEC - as well as the entire energy industry sector should thank Saudi Arabia for the great job it did in managing its production during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a television interview with Bloomberg, Yuger stressed that "it is better to leave the market entirely in the hands of Saudi Arabia to manage it." "The collapse of oil prices (in the Covid period) has had a terrible impact on the industry," said Yuger. But the market rebounded again under the management of the Saudis.

Before the OPEC+ meeting .. He said any suggestion made by the Saudis, we are with them
 
