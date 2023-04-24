Robert F. Kennedy: The US Created ISIS

RFK Jr: The US Created ISIS ​

Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has admitted that the US created Daesh, blaming Washington for crimes perpetrated by the terrorist group and influx of millions of refugees to Europe.







Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who has formally launched his 2024 presidential bid admitted that the US created ISIS.

Iran says US 'Godfather of Daesh' after Kennedy nephew's comments ​

By Al Mayadeen English

Source: Agencies

21 Apr 15:43

The Iranian Foreign Ministry slammed the US as the "godfather of Daesh" after the newest participant in the US presidential campaign, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., reaffirmed the fact when announcing his candidacy.

