Robert F. Kennedy: The US Created ISIS

Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has admitted that the US created Daesh, blaming Washington for crimes perpetrated by the terrorist group and influx of millions of refugees to Europe.
'We created ISIS'
“The police are corrupt. We created ISIS (Daesh). We drove two million refugees up into Europe and destabilized democracy for a generation in Europe. They called it Brexit,” said the 69-year-old environmental lawyer, who is also a nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the son of his slain brother Robert F. Kennedy.
Kennedy is the first candidate from the ruling Democratic party to challenge fellow party member and 80-year-old US President Joe Biden, who has declared his intent to run again in 2024, although not officially yet.
The newest presidential hopeful lashed out at previous administrations in Washington for wasting eight trillion dollars on the US-led military invasion of Iraq.
“My mission over the next 18 months of this campaign and throughout my presidency,” he said, “will be to end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power that is threatening now – threatening now – to impose a new kind of corporate feudalism in our country; to commoditize our children, our purple mountain’s majesty; to poison our children and our people with chemicals and pharmaceutical drugs; to strip-mine our assets; to hollow out the middle class and keep us in a constant state of war.”
Back in August 2016, then Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump also accused standing US president at the time Barack Obama of founding the Daesh terrorist group.
“In many respects, you know, they honor President Obama,” Trump said during a raucous campaign rally outside Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “He is the founder of ISIS.”
He repeated the allegation three more times for emphasis.
Trump has repeatedly accused former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton of founding the infamous terrorist group, and said “crooked Hillary Clinton” was actually the group’s co-founder.
In 2011, Clinton confessed in an interview with Fox News that the US created al-Qaeda in Afghanistan which it later invaded with the purported aim of destroying the terrorist group.
“We created the problem in Afghanistan and Pakistan to fight against the Soviet Union,” she said.
Iran says US 'Godfather of Daesh' after Kennedy nephew's comments
- By Al Mayadeen English
- Source: Agencies
- 21 Apr 15:43
The Iranian Foreign Ministry slammed the US as the "godfather of Daesh" after the newest participant in the US presidential campaign, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., reaffirmed the fact when announcing his candidacy.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson lambasted the US as the "godfather of Daesh" after the newest participant in the US presidential campaign, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., reaffirmed the fact when launching his candidacy.
Kennedy attacked the US foreign policy and the CIA's involvement in creating it during a campaign event to begin his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday in Boston. He was alluding to the notorious US espionage organization.
Joe Biden, the 80-year-old US President, and a fellow party member have indicated that he intends to run for office again in 2024, but Kennedy is the first Democrat to formally challenge him.
"When my uncle came into office, two months later he was fighting his intelligence apparatus and his military," according to Kennedy.
He continued by highlighting the crucial that the CIA played in the invasion of Iraq, adding: "And so the neocons and CIA got to go into Iraq and do regime change. We spent $8 trillion and what did we get for it? Nothing... Iraq is now much worse off than it was when we went in there. We killed more Iraqis than Saddam Hussein ever did."
The candidate highlighted that the US "created ISIS and drove two million refugees into Europe."
Kennedy alleged that he had been "censored" for 18 years, and exclaimed he had "a lot to talk about. They shouldn't have shut me up for that long because now I'm really going to let loose on them for the next 18 months. They're going to hear a lot from me!"
He is not the first to acknowledge the US founded and supported Daesh.
In August 2016, Donald Trump called then-US President Barack Obama the founder of ISIS.
"I would say the co-founder would be ‘Crooked’ Hillary Clinton," Trump added, criticizing the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq, which according to him, left behind a void for Daesh terrorists to fill.
The US invasion of Iraq in 2003 was done so under the false pretense that WMDs were present there. The invasion signaled the beginning of the American military campaign against Iraq and the larger region of West Asia. A few years later, it too entered Syria on the pretext of battling militants affiliated with Daesh.
ISIS, also known as Daesh, started a violent terror campaign in 2014 and quickly took over large portions of Iraq.
In December 2017, Iraq declared victory over the terrorist organization after a three-year military counterterrorism operation in which the PMU (also known as Hashd al-Sha'abi in Arabic) and Iranian military advisers played a significant role.
Nevertheless, Daesh's remnants continue to launch intermittent strikes throughout Iraq and Syria, and they have been more active in Afghanistan over the past two years since the US recklessly withdrew its personnel from the war-torn nation.
