Robbers rob Vietnamese store, got stabbed instead

Badass vietnamese store owner and LOL at the white dude going IM DEAD like a cartoon character.
Warning: actual stabbing footage for sensitive people.
I personally find it cool, this brother got good knife skills.
EDIT: LOL he made a thread on Reddit about it.
https://www.reddit.com/r/robbersgettingfucked/comments/wh5tq4 Apparently he said he played LoL to maintain his stone cold composure in a fight.
Betcha nobody's seeking fight with gamers now.
EDIT 2: He deleted his Reddit account, thread is still alive tho.
Warning: actual stabbing footage for sensitive people.
I personally find it cool, this brother got good knife skills.
EDIT: LOL he made a thread on Reddit about it.
https://www.reddit.com/r/robbersgettingfucked/comments/wh5tq4 Apparently he said he played LoL to maintain his stone cold composure in a fight.
Betcha nobody's seeking fight with gamers now.
EDIT 2: He deleted his Reddit account, thread is still alive tho.
Last edited: