Robbers rob Vietnamese store, got stabbed instead

R

REhorror

Jul 16, 2021
Badass vietnamese store owner and LOL at the white dude going IM DEAD like a cartoon character.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555610270256562176

Warning: actual stabbing footage for sensitive people.
I personally find it cool, this brother got good knife skills.

EDIT: LOL he made a thread on Reddit about it.
https://www.reddit.com/r/robbersgettingfucked/comments/wh5tq4 Apparently he said he played LoL to maintain his stone cold composure in a fight.
Betcha nobody's seeking fight with gamers now.

EDIT 2: He deleted his Reddit account, thread is still alive tho.
 
Stryker1982

Stryker1982

Oct 5, 2016
REhorror said:
Badass vietnamese store owner and LOL at the white dude going IM DEAD like a cartoon character.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555610270256562176

Warning: actual stabbing footage for sensitive people.
I personally find it cool, this brother got good knife skills.

EDIT: LOL he made a thread on Reddit about it.
https://www.reddit.com/r/robbersgettingfucked/comments/wh5tq4 Apparently he said he played LoL to maintain his stone cold composure in a fight.
Betcha nobody's seeking fight with gamers now.
I think he's gonna get into trouble for it. Even though I think it's fully just for him to react like this. He has no idea who these people are, what they will intend to do, and it's better to strike first before waiting to find out the hard way.
 
R

REhorror

Jul 16, 2021
Stryker1982 said:
I think he's gonna get into trouble for it. Even though I think it's fully just for him to react like this. He has no idea who these people are, what they will intend to do, and it's better to strike first before waiting to find out the hard way.
We will see.
He already deleted his reddit account by the times I check, but would be some damn injustice if he's charged for killing robbers in his own shop.
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Jul 24, 2021
Reminds me of this incident
https://www.reddit.com/r/AbruptChaos/comments/vt2fb8
REhorror said:
Badass vietnamese store owner and LOL at the white dude going IM DEAD like a cartoon character.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555610270256562176

Warning: actual stabbing footage for sensitive people.
I personally find it cool, this brother got good knife skills.

EDIT: LOL he made a thread on Reddit about it.
https://www.reddit.com/r/robbersgettingfucked/comments/wh5tq4 Apparently he said he played LoL to maintain his stone cold composure in a fight.
Betcha nobody's seeking fight with gamers now.

EDIT 2: He deleted his Reddit account, thread is still alive tho.
Dude 90s criminals used to be so different, this dude just gave up so easily

In the 90s the other guy would have shot the owner
 
Indos

Indos

Jul 25, 2013
REhorror said:
Badass vietnamese store owner and LOL at the white dude going IM DEAD like a cartoon character.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555610270256562176

Warning: actual stabbing footage for sensitive people.
I personally find it cool, this brother got good knife skills.

EDIT: LOL he made a thread on Reddit about it.
https://www.reddit.com/r/robbersgettingfucked/comments/wh5tq4 Apparently he said he played LoL to maintain his stone cold composure in a fight.
Betcha nobody's seeking fight with gamers now.

EDIT 2: He deleted his Reddit account, thread is still alive tho.
Store owner or employee ?

If he is an employee that kind of attack can cause revenge and I think not worth it to do, but I can understand if he is the owner himself which I doubt
 
R

REhorror

Jul 16, 2021
Indos said:
Store owner or employee ?

If he is an employee that kind of attack can cause revenge and I think not worth it to do, but I can understand if he is the owner himself which I doubt
Not sure myself, the way he dresses, he can be either.

EDIT: as his Reddit AMA and the news, he's the owner, not just a clerk.
nypost.com

Video: Las Vegas vape store owner defends himself by using a knife to stab would-be robber

Johnny Nguyen, the owner of Smokestrom Smoke Shop in Las Vegas, said he was scared for his life when the masked suspect went behind his counter.
nypost.com nypost.com
 
Indos

Indos

Jul 25, 2013
REhorror said:
Not sure myself, the way he dresses, he can be either.

EDIT: as his Reddit AMA and the news, he's the owner, not just a clerk.
nypost.com

Video: Las Vegas vape store owner defends himself by using a knife to stab would-be robber

Johnny Nguyen, the owner of Smokestrom Smoke Shop in Las Vegas, said he was scared for his life when the masked suspect went behind his counter.
nypost.com nypost.com
I prefer he not using knife which can kill

Better this one being prepared inside his desk


1659759119187.png
 
Stryker1982

Stryker1982

Oct 5, 2016
REhorror said:
Not sure myself, the way he dresses, he can be either.

EDIT: as his Reddit AMA and the news, he's the owner, not just a clerk.
nypost.com

Video: Las Vegas vape store owner defends himself by using a knife to stab would-be robber

Johnny Nguyen, the owner of Smokestrom Smoke Shop in Las Vegas, said he was scared for his life when the masked suspect went behind his counter.
nypost.com nypost.com
Figured,

Only an owner, would defend his store like that. His whole life is that store.

Anyways, if you guys notice, he did a stabbing in the back of the neck, which caused the robbers knees to buckle instantly. He must've struck the top of the spine, that f***er is paralyzed.
 
R

REhorror

Jul 16, 2021
Indos said:
I like to buy a good Japanese sword someday, at least as a men we should have self protection weapon at home.

I got some good stores for that, chinese-made but the best for the price (korean-made and japanese-made are much expensive).
vi.aliexpress.com

218.84￡ |Hướng Dẫn Sử Dụng Tùy Biến Nihontou Persional Thanh Kiếm Nhật Bản Espada T10/1095 Đất Sét Cường Lực Lưỡi Dao Thật Hamon Đặc Biệt Tự Làm|Kiếm| - AliExpress

Smarter Shopping, Better Living! Aliexpress.com
vi.aliexpress.com vi.aliexpress.com

I'm in Vietnam so I will settle with my wooden sword for now.
EDIT: Mine looks like this one, I prefer not to post pic.
Bokken.jpg
 
