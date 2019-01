Roadmap for Safer & less expensive Cars

Safer vehicles must have a minimum of six UNRs, including seat belts and anchorages, occupant protection in frontal or side collisions, electronic stability control (ESC), and pedestrian protection.

Motorcycle anti-lock braking systems help the rider maintain control during an emergency braking situation and reduce the likelihood of a road traffic crash and subsequent injury.

wo federal government policies – the Automotive Development Policy (ADP) 2016-21 of the Federal Ministry of Industries and Production, and the National Road Safety Strategy 2018-30 of the Federal Ministry of Communication – also reflect vehicle safety.

The National Road Safety Strategy states: “In Pakistan, locally manufactured cars are produced under the licence of international manufacturers, do not meet the same safety and structural standards as would apply in the parent company’s country or if they were exported from the parent company to Europe, America, South-East Asia, or South America.”

Despite Pakistan being a signatory of the UN charter of the car safety standards (UNECEWP 29), the local car assemblers have not introduced the compulsory safety features required by the charter, such as electronic stability control, frontal impact standard, pedestrian protection, and airbags”.



Honda, Suzuki and Toyota have been worst in introducing safety standards and prices of cars have been exorbitant.

China leads the way as the world’s dominant number producer, with India, Brazil, Russia, Mexico and Thailand now competing with the EU, Japan, South Korea, and the US.