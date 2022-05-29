Road Tripping !

LYRICSMy love is in league with the freewayIts passion will ride, as the cities fly byAnd the tail-lights dissolve, in the coming of nightAnd the questions in thousands take flightMy love is the miles and the waitingThe eyes that just stare, and the glance at the clockAnd the secret that burns, and the pain that won't stopAnd its fuel is the yearsLeading me on - leading me down the roadDriving beyondDriving me down the roadMy love is exceeding the limitRed-eyed and fevered with the hum of the milesDistance and longing, my thoughts do collideShould I rest for a while at the sideYour love is cradled in knowingEyes in the mirror, still expecting they'll comeSensing too well when the journey is doneThere is no turning backNoThere is no turning backOn the runMy love is in league with the freewayOh the freeway, andThe coming of night-timeMy loveMy love is in league with the freeway