Road Tripping !

Adventure seekers, free spirits and riders unite !
Do you like going on long trips, just man and machine on the road ?
alag hi mazaa hai !
I've done Bombay/Mumbai to Delhi, Mumbai to Goa (and a bit further south of there), Delhi to Amritsar/Kashmir/Ladakh, Goa to Kanyakumari + a small bit in Assam/Guwahati to Bhutan border and some other famous ones as well as a dune bashing excursion near Jaipur and in Jaisalmer.
friend has a tweaked out Thar, so got some 4x4 action in too
anyone into adventure riding/driving here ?
