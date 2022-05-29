What's new

Road Tripping !

Sharma Ji

Sharma Ji

FULL MEMBER
Apr 15, 2020
1,892
-19
1,111
Country
India
Location
India
Adventure seekers, free spirits and riders unite !

Do you like going on long trips, just man and machine on the road ?

1653817892518.png

1653817926208.png

1653817978107.png


alag hi mazaa hai !

I've done Bombay/Mumbai to Delhi, Mumbai to Goa (and a bit further south of there), Delhi to Amritsar/Kashmir/Ladakh, Goa to Kanyakumari + a small bit in Assam/Guwahati to Bhutan border and some other famous ones as well as a dune bashing excursion near Jaipur and in Jaisalmer.

1653818603336.png


friend has a tweaked out Thar, so got some 4x4 action in too

1653818678735.png


anyone into adventure riding/driving here ?
 
W

WotTen

FULL MEMBER
Mar 18, 2022
766
-3
1,255
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
When living Stateside, I drove my Wrangler cross country many times from San Francisco to New York (sometimes through Minnesota and Wisconsin), also New York to Florida, and Florida to Los Angeles, in both directions.

In Australia, I had the trip of my life when I hooked up with two girls (19 year old British backpacker and 21 year old Dutch backpacker) and we traveled by car up the east coast and then over to Darwin. :)
 
W

WotTen

FULL MEMBER
Mar 18, 2022
766
-3
1,255
Country
Australia
Location
Australia

LYRICS

My love is in league with the freeway
Its passion will ride, as the cities fly by
And the tail-lights dissolve, in the coming of night
And the questions in thousands take flight
My love is the miles and the waiting
The eyes that just stare, and the glance at the clock
And the secret that burns, and the pain that won't stop
And its fuel is the years
Leading me on - leading me down the road
Driving beyond
Driving me down the road

My love is exceeding the limit
Red-eyed and fevered with the hum of the miles
Distance and longing, my thoughts do collide
Should I rest for a while at the side
Your love is cradled in knowing
Eyes in the mirror, still expecting they'll come
Sensing too well when the journey is done
There is no turning back
No
There is no turning back
On the run

My love is in league with the freeway
Oh the freeway, and
The coming of night-time
My love
My love is in league with the freeway
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
A road trip through Gilgit-Baltistan is an adventure
Replies
0
Views
229
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
The Goans of Karachi, have a history of their own
Replies
6
Views
482
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101
D
Covid crisis biggest failure of Modi 2.0: Survey
Replies
0
Views
196
d00od00o
D
Pakistan Ka Beta
Proposed Indian road through wildlife sanctuary could spark Sino-Bhutanese conflict
Replies
9
Views
942
Figaro
Figaro
D
Foreign tourists face hostility in India amid coronavirus panic
Replies
6
Views
539
hussain0216
hussain0216

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom