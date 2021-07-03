Road to the Olympics: LA Street Training | Sydney McLaughlin Vlogs

Get Ya Wig Split
'It's Sydney's time': McLaughlin gets 400mH record
After finishing runner-up to two world record-breaking performances by Dalilah Muhammad at 2019 USAs and worlds, Sydney McLaughlin counters with one of her own at U.S. Olympic Trials in 2021, lowering the time to 51.90.
'Her time is now': Sydney McLaughlin breaks 400m hurdles world record
www.nbcsports.com
U.S. Olympic Trials: Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record, JuVaughn Harrison wins historic double
McLaughlin became the first woman to run sub-52 seconds in the 400 meter hurdles.
sports.yahoo.com
Sydney McLaughlin is the real deal can’t wait to see her run in Tokyo @F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote @KAL-EL. It's crazy...I'm 5 years older than her, like its a whole new generation out there. She’s doing amazing things at such a young age
