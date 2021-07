Road to the Olympics: LA Street Training | Sydney McLaughlin Vlogs

'It's Sydney's time': McLaughlin gets 400mH record

After finishing runner-up to two world record-breaking performances by Dalilah Muhammad at 2019 USAs and worlds, Sydney McLaughlin counters with one of her own at U.S. Olympic Trials in 2021, lowering the time to 51.90.Sydney McLaughlin is the real deal can’t wait to see her run in Tokyo @F-22Raptor It's crazy...I'm 5 years older than her, like its a whole new generation out there. She’s doing amazing things at such a young age