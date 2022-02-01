What's new

Road to Kashmir - Strategic Depth

mr.green

mr.green

FULL MEMBER
Dec 19, 2014
179
2
159
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
In 1948, the Tribals under the leadership of Pak Army attacked Indian held Kashmir and liberated 1/3rd of it. In the late 80's the Kashmir uprising started and Mujahideen from Punjab and KPK volunteered under various organizational banners and fought the Indian Army in Occupied Kashmir.

After 9/11 TTP was formed in the tribal areas as a reaction against Pakistan Army's support to America and the Logistics support due to a Phone Call that did not happen and massive amount of aid.

In neighboring Afghanistan, the US and NATO accepted a historical defeat and thus ended the Crusade and brag of American Century and left the country in a haste in 2021 leaving most of their weapons behind for Maal e Ghanimat.

Now, a new situation has emerged as some elements among the TTP and retired General Tariq Khan with daughter wedded to a Gora American want another round of fighting. Who knows from which quarter is he getting his inspiration. From his In-laws perhaps.

At first, it was assassinations from one side and bomb explosions from the other. Now, it is escalating to threats of precision strikes. But when the retaliations comes from TTP then a full scale insurgency will start again in KPK. It is well known that the Israelis provided training to the Tamil rebels and also trained the Sri Lankan army in anti-insurgency war at the same time.

On the political front, we are providing diplomatic support to Afghan Taliban. The Baloch rebels have been evicted from Afghanistan.

India and Israel are the main beneficiaries of renewal of Insurgency in Pakistan. Already, Israel is supporting Afghan refugees in Central Asia.

The main fear of Israelis are Prophecies of our Prophet Mohammad SAW that an army from Khurasan e Buzurg (An area comprising KPK, Afghanistan, Iran and Central Asia) would liberate Palestine.

Indians have a fear in the Phyche due to hundreds of years of rule by Muslims from the North.

Afghanistan provided Strategic Depth to Muslims of Pakistan and India when Nadir Shah on the invitation of Shah Wali Ullah Dehlavi defeated the powerful Marhattas who had weakened the Mughals. Similarly, Ahmed Shah Abdali also defeated the Hindus in the Third Battle of Pani Pat.

The third instance of strategic depth was when the Afghan King Amanullah Khan invaded British India in 1919 in the Third Afghan War at the invitation of Indian Freedom Fighters who had established the Azad Hind Government in Kabul. There were Muslim, Sikh and Hindu members of this government in exile. That was when the famous Reshmi Romal Tehrik was going on.

Now we see that the Hindus extremists have raised their head again under Modi. They have made the life of Indian Muslims and Kashmiris miserable.

Already, it has been reported in the media that Aiman Al-Zawahiri has recorded a new statement and it will be released shortly. If Al-Qaida also restarts its operations inside Pakistan then there will be hell to pay. It has also been reported that IS(K) has more than one hundred thousand sympathizers inside Pakistan. If they also take advantage of the situation then we may lose KPK to TTP as they have unlimited funds from India.

We can simply divert the excess energy of TTP towards Kashmir which is a historical demand of Pakistan and an unfinished business of the elders of the Tribals of Pakistan by taking the help of Ulema to end this in-fighting among Muslims. We should use the strategic depth concept to our advantage and not for another disastrous insurgency inside Pakistan at the behest of America. We have already a ceasefire with TTP and can make a new ceasefire and put them on the road to Occupied Kashmir. We had a good cooperation with the Mujahideen under General Zia and General Hameed Gull and in the nineties also. We can go back to that cooperation again.
 
M. Sarmad

M. Sarmad

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 27, 2013
5,997
54
10,401
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
mr.green said:
We can simply divert the excess energy of TTP towards Kashmir which is a historical demand of Pakistan and an unfinished business of the elders of the Tribals of Pakistan by taking the help of Ulema to end this in-fighting among Muslims. We should use the strategic depth concept to our advantage and not for another disastrous insurgency inside Pakistan at the behest of America. We have already a ceasefire with TTP and can make a new ceasefire and put them on the road to Occupied Kashmir. We had a good cooperation with the Mujahideen under General Zia and General Hameed Gull and in the nineties also. We can go back to that cooperation again.
Click to expand...

TTP will never harm Indian interests, Dogs do not bite the hand that feeds them.

Kashmiri freedom struggle is an indigenous nationalist movement, the best we can do (short of an all-out attack/war) is to provide material and diplomatic support to the Freedom Fighters
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2019
9,475
4
15,741
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
M. Sarmad said:
TTP will never harm Indian interests, Dogs do not bite the hand that feeds them.

Kashmiri freedom struggle is an indigenous nationalist movement, the best we can do (short of an all-out attack/war) is to provide material and diplomatic support to the Freedom Fighters
Click to expand...

Yes. That is precisely the case.
 
S

Shehryar Ashraf

FULL MEMBER
Aug 18, 2021
112
1
165
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
the best that can be done is an all out attack/war. anything else is simply half hearted.
thoughts and prayers on social media, a couple of statements on the UN, and the expectation that a bunch of fishermen, artisans and merchants armed with rocks can possibly overthrow a military force armed with modern weaponry is stupid.
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2019
9,475
4
15,741
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Solution to the Kashmir issue will arise out of the forces of the circumstances, created by the unrelated geopolitical upheavals, as it happened in 1945.
 
mr.green

mr.green

FULL MEMBER
Dec 19, 2014
179
2
159
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
M. Sarmad said:
TTP will never harm Indian interests, Dogs do not bite the hand that feeds them.

Kashmiri freedom struggle is an indigenous nationalist movement, the best we can do (short of an all-out attack/war) is to provide material and diplomatic support to the Freedom Fighters
Click to expand...
TTP is comprised of several factions and we may convince a few of them.
 
