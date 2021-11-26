Road infrastructure across India will be like the US and western Europe in coming years, Union Minister Gadkari promises

Road infrastructure across India will be like the US in coming years, says Union Minister Gadkari ByHakeem Irfan RashidPublished: November 25, 2021The Union Minister of Roads and Transport, Nitin Gadkari has said that the Indian roads will become as good as the roads in the USA in the coming few years. According to a new claim made by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Mr Nitin Gadkari, the road infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir will be revamped to match the standards of that of western Europe in the next three years.Gadkari said this while laying the foundation stone of 25 national highway projects planned for Jammu and Kashmir. The total investment planned for these projects is Rs 11,721 crore, under which a total length of 259 km of roads will be constructed.According to Gadkari, all these highways and tunnels will match the roads of American standards and will accelerate the pace of tourism and development in Jammu and Kashmir. With the help of these new roads and highways, one can reach Jammu from Srinagar in four hours and Delhi to Srinagar in eight hours. In addition to this, he also claimed that the highways of other states will get refurbished as well, which will reduce travelling times between major cities. As a part of this plan, the Government of India is aiming to reduce the time taken to travel from Delhi to Mumbai to just 12 hours.While approving these projects, most of which were proposed by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Mr Manoj Sinha, Gadkari requested him to put more emphasis on the use of electric buses and encourage sustainable energy in both the major cities of Jammu and Srinagar.It is not the first time any Indian minister is making high claims about Indian roads. Back in 2017, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, made a questionable claim of declaring the roads of Madhya Pradesh better than those of Washington. His statement was heavily criticized by netizens, who then posted pictures of actual roads of Madhya Pradesh filled with potholes and on Twitter.The transport ministry of India will first bring 100% electrification to the public transportation and logistical solutions in the country. It will include heavy vehicles that transport goods too. The government will first prioritise the waterways followed by the railways, roadways and aviation when it comes to infrastructure. However, with the increasing demand for road public transport – especially the railways and the roadways. The government will focus on electric vehicles.To reduce fuel demands, the government will first focus on increasing ethanol usage. The market size of ethanol is currently 20,000 crore and the government is giving permission to increase the same to take the market cap to around Rs 5 lakh crore in the next two years.