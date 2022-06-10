What's new

Road bridge across Amur river (natural border between China and Russia) officially opened to cement ties between the masters of the Old World

China and Russia are the most populous and the most dominant countries of Asia and Europe, respectively.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535188012975329281



Tai Hai Chen

