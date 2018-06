RO orders Shehbaz to file reply on 18th

NA-192 nomination papers challenged

Former President District Bar Association (DBA) DG Khan Behram Khan Buzdar on Thursday filed an objection to the nomination papers

The applicant pleaded that Shehbaz Sharif did not fulfill the criteria to contest the election because there are still many cases under trial regarding his corruption in courts including Super Court of Pakistan, High Courts and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

nomination papers of Shehbaz be rejected being a dishonest person, he pleaded.



Multan Metro Bus Project (MMBP)

MMBP

Government's Ashiana Housing Scheme.

Ahad Cheema, ex-director general of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), is facing trial regarding the project.

NAB had identified major irregularities in the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme

under the supervision of Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Shehbaz was involved in these irregularities,

30 billion rupees in the Sasti Roti Scheme

.

scheme was closed after reports of wide-scale misappropriations in the tandoors and flour mills

Behramalso alleged that Shehbaz was involved in scam of Yellow Cab Scheme too