RND: Erdogan becomes a danger to NATO

lmao, Greeks trying hella hard to get someone to tip the scales in their favor. Meanwhile the NATO secretary General thanking Turkey for facilitating the Ukraine Grain deal and serving as a mediator to the conflict, while also providing Ukraine with critical assets like the TB2 and TRLG-230 Laser guided missiles in countering Russia, as well as its influence over Crimean Tatars. Its role as a bridge for NATO into Central Asia(via its influence, in Kazakhastan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Afghanistan). Turkey's geostrategic positioning and position as a strong regional and influential middle power is an asset for NATO interests in the Middle East, Black Sea region and Central Asia. Logical people understand that Turkey is a counter balance to Russia and always has been as a middle power, and that it is in their interests to maintain such an asset. No one besides Bob Menendez, Daddy Macron and other clowns who have personal animosities towards Turks care, pragmatic and reasonable non emotional people aren't going to randomly decide to become antagonistic towards Turkey on your behalf and jeopardize/lose out on the benefits they receive from their relations with Turkey.



Quite rich of the Greeks to act like suddenly they are hardcore atlanticists and anti Russia, given their previous relationship with Russia from weapons sales(fun fact Greeks were trying to get the russians to upgrade their S-300s far after Turkey bought systems from Russia) to other sociological Russian soft ties, serving as a way to launder Russian money in the Greek economy and giving russian olygarchs close to putin schengen passports in exchange for money.