RMG exports to US top $5b in six months​

RMG exports to US top $5b in six monthsStaff Correspondent | Published: 22:01, Aug 07,2022
A file photo shows workers sewing clothes at a garment factory on the outskirts of Dhaka. — New Age photo
Bangladesh’s apparel exports to the United States have continued witnessing a significant growth in recent months and the earnings in the first half (January-June) of 2022 topped $5 billion.
The import of readymade garments by the US from Bangladesh in January-June of 2022 stood at $5.02 billion, which is 60.30 per cent or $1.89 billion higher than the import of $3.13 billion in the same period of 2021, according to the latest US Department of Commerce’s Office of Textiles and Apparel data.
The data showed that Bangladesh’s single-month apparel export earnings from the US in June grew by 66.20 per cent or $360.85 million to $906.06 million from $545.21 million in the same month of the previous year.
In terms of volume, the apparel exports to the US, the largest export destination for Bangladesh, in the six months of 2022 grew by 44.17 per cent or 529 million square metres to 1,760 million square metres from 1,221 million square metres in the same period of 2021, the data showed.
In June 2022, the apparel exports to the US from Bangladesh increased by 46.5 per cent or 89.72 million square metres to 282.494 million square metres from 192.77 million square metres in the same month of 2021.
The OTEXA data showed that the total US imports of RMG from the world in January-June of 2022 increased by 40.14 per cent to $49.58 billion compared with that of $35.37 billion in the same period of the previous year. The data showed that Bangladesh was the third-largest apparel exporters in the US market with China and Vietnam occupying the first and the second highest positions respectively in the market.
The US apparel imports from China in the first half of 2022 grew by 40.15 per cent to $10.25 billion from $7.31 billion in the same period of 2021.
RMG imports by the US from Vietnam in January-June of 2022 increased by $35.03 per cent to $9.19 billion from $6.81 billion in the same period of the past year.
India’s RMG exports to the US market in the January-June of 2022 grew by 57.27 per cent to $3.2 billion from $2.03 billion in the same period of the previous year.
RMG imports by the US from Indonesia in the first half of 2022 increased by 60.27 per cent to $3 billion while the imports from Cambodia grew by 52.52 per cent to $2.16 billion in the same period, the data showed.