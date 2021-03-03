What's new

RJAF selling 15 Cobras - option for PAA?

313ghazi said:
I came across this on twitter...

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1366829661087535104

It seems the Jordanians are selling 15 Cobras. Could this be an option for PAA? They'd probably be quite cheap and we desperately need them to provide support along the CPEC corridor. If nothing else it'd be useful as spares?

Also @TOPGUN you'll note a Mirage F-1 is also being sold... :p:

#noughtiesPAFoptions
Theyre upgraded with israeli avionics
 
