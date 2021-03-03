RJAF selling 15 Cobras - option for PAA?

I came across this on twitter...
It seems the Jordanians are selling 15 Cobras. Could this be an option for PAA? They'd probably be quite cheap and we desperately need them to provide support along the CPEC corridor. If nothing else it'd be useful as spares?
Also @TOPGUN you'll note a Mirage F-1 is also being sold...
#noughtiesPAFoptions
