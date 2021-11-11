Rizwan presented me with English Quran, I will never forget that beautiful moment: Matthew Hayden

INDIAPOSITIVE
Former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden is currently working as the batting coach of Pakistan team in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE. He seems to be enjoying his stint at the moment with the Men in Green also performing well with the bat consistently. Hayden is also impressed with the spiritual culture of the Pakistan team and has sort of connected more with Mohammad Rizwan it seems.
In a recent interaction, Hayden cherished the moment when the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter presented him with English Quran and also stated he will never forget it. The duo also talked about Islam and the beliefs and Hayden is reading Quran a bit daily.
“It was Rizzy (Mohammad Rizwan) and I have to say it was a beautiful moment I will never forget. I am curious about Islam even though I am a Christian. One follows Christ and the other Muhammad and in a sense never shall meet but he presented me with an English version of the Quran.
“We sat on the floor for half an hour and talked through it. I am reading a bit of it each day. Rizzy is one of my favorite individuals, a champion human being,” Hayden said while speaking to News Corp Australia.
I was taken aback by how neutral and humble these guys are, says Hayden
Matthew Hayden also showered praises on the Pakistan players and admits to have been surprised to see how humble and accepting they were when he entered the dressing room. More than anything else, the 50-year-old is impressed with the spirituality in the squad among all players.
“I was taken aback by how neutral and humble these guys are. How everything is just meant to be. It has been great fun. They are really coachable athletes as well. It stems from a deep sense of spirituality. As a westerner, you don’t realize the implications of having that commitment and faith.
“Even their salat – their five different prayer sessions a day. You can be outside a lift or even in a lift and if it is time for salat that is what happens. These guys connect at a higher level. It’s not like ”how ya going today mate?” Hayden added.
Rizwan presented me with English Quran, I will never forget that beautiful moment: Matthew Hayden
Former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden is impressed with Pakistan players during his stint as batting consultant with the team.
