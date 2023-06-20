What's new

Rivian to adopt Tesla’s NACS charging standard

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
33,012
30
21,403
Country
United States
Location
United States
techcrunch.com

Rivian to adopt Tesla's NACS charging standard

Rivian is the latest automaker to jump on Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS). Current Rivian vehicles will get a NACS adapter.
techcrunch.com techcrunch.com

Rivian R1T

Image Credits: Rivian

Rivian is the latest automaker to jump on Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS). This comes just weeks after Ford and General Motors announced that their upcoming electric vehicles would have the proper equipment to recharge using Tesla Superchargers.

Current Rivian vehicles will get a NACS adapter. Future Rivian vehicles, including current R1T and R1S models, will ship with the NACS charge port as standard equipment.

Rivian CEO and founder RJ Scaringe said in a statement that his company is excited to work with Tesla, adding, “The adoption of the North American Charging Standard will enable our existing and future customers to leverage Tesla’s expansive Supercharger network while we continue to build out our Rivian Adventure Network.”


According to the press release, Rivian will continue to build its own charging network called the Rivian Adventure Network. It’s unclear (though likely) at this time if these charging stations will also feature NACS chargers. The Rivian Adventure Network features DC fast chargers, with stations located along popular routes and highways.

With Rivian, Ford and General Motors in its corner, Tesla is quickly capturing a large segment of American-made electric vehicles. So far, no foreign automaker has signed with Tesla. As TechCrunch reporter Tim De Chant writes, it’s getting increasingly harder for the rest of the EV charging industry to compete against Tesla.

Ford-GM-Tesla-Supercharger-copy.jpg

Tesla NACS plug
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Mercedes-Benz Is Evaluating Tesla NACS Charging Standard
Replies
0
Views
88
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Ford adopts Tesla charge port for future EVs, Supercharger access soon
Replies
2
Views
217
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Get Ya Wig Split
Tesla installed 5X as many charging stalls in the US in Q1 compared to its next closest competitor
Replies
0
Views
196
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
Hamartia Antidote
SK [South Korea] Signet to launch EV chargers with Tesla's charging standard this year
Replies
0
Views
77
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
GM to use Tesla charging network, joining Ford in leveraging the EV leader’s [NACS proprietary plug] tech [industry-standard CCS plugs now in doubt😱]
Replies
2
Views
405
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom