Ritual pollution and the myth of Hindu unity

Here's an excerpt from a book titled "Military Manpower, Armies and Warfare in South Asia" (by Kaushik Roy) that explains difficulties faced within the British Raj's colonial army because of the Hindu caste system:High caste kept their items, utensils, food, and water away from being in the vicinity of lower castes because of a concept in Hindusim known as "ritual pollution". Anything that has been touched or has been close to low caste is polluted and so if upper caste came into contact with it he too would be ritually polluted. This level of hatred and dehumanizing for "own kind" (after all, hindu is one people right?) is unparalleled in human history.So there's two observations I have made on this topic:So anyone reading this should understand that the Hindu nation concept is a completely fake recent construct that has no logical historical basis. Now watch all the upper caste Indians trying to explain away this 'ritual pollution' practice among Hindus as something harmless.