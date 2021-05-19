Ritual pollution and the myth of Hindu unity

Here's an excerpt from a book titled "Military Manpower, Armies and Warfare in South Asia" (by Kaushik Roy) that explains difficulties faced within the British Raj's colonial army because of the Hindu caste system:
High caste kept their items, utensils, food, and water away from being in the vicinity of lower castes because of a concept in Hindusim known as "ritual pollution". Anything that has been touched or has been close to low caste is polluted and so if upper caste came into contact with it he too would be ritually polluted. This level of hatred and dehumanizing for "own kind" (after all, hindu is one people right?) is unparalleled in human history.
So there's two observations I have made on this topic:
1) The behavior observed by British officers is fairly recent, as in during 19th century. The ~1000 year of Muslim rule must have had some dampening affect on this behavior, so one can only imagine how much more horrible this whole ritual pollution phenomenon must have been towards Indians of non-upper castes before Muslim entered the subcontinent.
2) Indians claim Hindus are one nation (Rashtra). However a social barrier as powerful and dehumanizing as Ritual Pollution does not exist between people of different regions in Eurasia. Despite frequent racism, Europeans, Middle Easterners and Chinese do not think they "ritually pollute" each other. You never hear a European complain that a Chinese passing by has ritually polluted them, beat up the Chinese guy and read a thousand mantras to de-pollute himself. So if Hindus can be single nation/Rashtra despite ritual pollution phenomenon, then I think Europe + ME + China has a far better basis at being a single united nation.
So anyone reading this should understand that the Hindu nation concept is a completely fake recent construct that has no logical historical basis. Now watch all the upper caste Indians trying to explain away this 'ritual pollution' practice among Hindus as something harmless.
