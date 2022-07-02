What's new

Risk of Eurozone Recession Rises as Gas Rationing Looms

Risk of Eurozone Recession Rises as Gas Rationing Looms​

Thu 30 Jun, 2022

Fitch Ratings-London-30 June 2022: The likelihood of gas rationing in Europe has increased significantly following the recent disruption of Russian natural gas supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. A technical recession in the eurozone is now an increasing possibility, Fitch Ratings says.

In our June Global Economic Outlook our growth forecasts for the eurozone - at 2.6% in 2022 and 2.1% in 2023 - were underpinned by a baseline scenario that assumed neither a sudden stop of Russian natural gas exports to the eurozone nor any gas rationing.

The recent drop in Russian gas flows to Europe has renewed concerns that Russia is prepared to use gas exports as a political tool, with Germany recently activating phase two of its national gas emergency plan.

Continued disruption of gas imports through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, unless offset with higher flows via other pipelines, would hinder the continent’s ability to meet gas needs during the peak winter heating season, despite efforts to build reserves and reduce reliance on Russian gas. This means gas rationing to industrial users is now an increasingly likely scenario, which we estimate could cut eurozone GDP growth by between 1pp and 2pp in 2023.

Rationing would dent output for industries utilising gas as a key input, with a knock-on impact on firms throughout the supply chain. Russian imports have accounted for around 30% of eurozone and 60% of German gas consumption in recent years. Fitch recently analysed the potential impact of gas rationing through supply-chain linkages using an input-output framework. This showed a 2% and 4% shock to the eurozone and German economies, respectively, in the event of a complete and sudden loss of Russian gas supplies. This represents an upper bound on the impact through supply chains, since it assumes no replacement of Russian gas with other energy sources.

The precise hit to eurozone GDP would depend on the levels of rationing required. Germany’s Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) recently suggested a shortfall of 10% of total German gas consumption in a downside scenario. But these estimates are highly uncertain. Efforts to boost alternate energy supplies - including higher LNG imports, re-opening mothballed coal plants and boosting renewables - could face infrastructural challenges and the impact of energy-efficiency measures and the weather on energy demand is hard to predict.

The EU’s plans to raise gas in storage to 80% of capacity by 1 November now also look challenging. In any case, meeting the target would only raise EU reserves to 20% of annual gas consumption, from around 15% currently.

Moreover, the GDP impacts estimated from the supply-chain framework omit several factors including the shock to real household incomes and spending from higher energy prices, the impact of increased uncertainty on capital expenditure and cross-border spillovers from lower growth in Germany and Italy. Targeted fiscal support could partly offset the shock to real incomes but the ECB is unlikely to change course on monetary tightening. Research from the IMF and Bundesbank, which draws upon a broader methodology, suggests that GDP could be cut by 3% in the EU and 3.5% in Germany in 2023.

Our June GEO forecasts eurozone average growth at just 0.1% qoq in 2Q22-4Q22. While growth this quarter and next are likely to be cushioned by the rebound in services and tourism activity, gas rationing and higher prices could easily drive two consecutive quarters of economic contraction in 4Q22 and 1Q23, when energy demand is particularly elevated. A slight shrinkage in GDP in both quarters would result in our 2023 eurozone growth forecast being cut to around 1% from 2.1%.

 
  July 1, 2022
Eurozone inflation hits record, as gas crunch looms​

  July 1, 2022
Eurozone inflation accelerated to another record high in June, official data showed on Friday, as Russia’s war in Ukraine drives up energy prices and hammers the European economy.

The EU’s Eurostat data agency said the increase in consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro reached 8.6 percent in June, leaping from the previous record of 8.1 percent a month earlier.

Consumer prices in the eurozone have hit records since November, buffeted by sky-high energy prices, which jumped by 41.9 percent over one year, caused by the fallout of Russia’s invasion of its neighbour Ukraine.

But analysts also pointed to the rise in food prices, which accelerated by 8.9 percent, showing that the inflation problem was spreading through the economy.

“Historically, we have never had such a high figure for the contribution of food. It will have a big impact,” said Philippe Waechter of Ostrum Asset Management.

The European Central Bank has said it will do whatever it takes to bring inflation back to its target level, with political pressure high to bring energy and food prices into check.

“With eurozone inflation now becoming more broad-based in nature, the outlook for the Eurozone for the rest of 2022 continues to look bleak,” warned Pushpin Singh, Economist at the Centre for Economics and Business Research.

“This comes amid a mounting possibility of a severe gas crisis in Europe, with Russia using gas exports as a means to counter sanctions,” he added.

– Rate hike –
As the conflict rages on, Russia has shown an increased willingness to cut off gas supplies to Europe, a danger that has raised the prospect of energy rationing in the eurozone to get through next winter.

Some analysts took solace in the core inflation data, which excludes energy and food prices and came in at 3.7 percent, a tiny drop from the previous month.

But this would not be enough to change the course decided at the ECB’s last meeting, when policymakers agreed to the bank’s first interest rate hike in more than a decade.

The quarter-point raise, set to take place at its next meeting on July 21, will raise rates from their historic lows.

“We will go as far as necessary to ensure that inflation stabilises at our two percent target over the medium term,” ECB head Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday.

The ECB is being pressured by some to go faster in halting inflation and choose a path more akin to the United States where the Federal Reserve has warned it may trigger a recession to cool prices.

Germany Risks 'Imminent' Recession on Gas Cutoff, Deutsche Bank Says​

European economies are facing a major new shock from slowing deliveries of Russian natural gas, which threaten to push inflation even higher than the current record levels and drive the continent’s powerhouse Germany into “imminent” recession, Deutsche Bank said.

Bloomberg News
Jun 30, 2022

power-surge-the-price-of-electricity-for-2023-delivery-is-s.jpg

bbwqqvu4465ucnab42vr4r14_media_dl_1.png Bloomberg RSS

(Bloomberg) — European economies are facing a major new shock from slowing deliveries of Russian natural gas, which threaten to push inflation even higher than the current record levels and drive the continent’s powerhouse Germany into “imminent” recession, Deutsche Bank said.

“What is unfolding in Europe in recent days is a fresh big negative supply shock,” Deutsche Bank analysts wrote, citing a 60% fall in gas flows via the Nord Stream pipeline earlier this month. “If the gas shutoff is not resolved in coming weeks we worry this will lead to a broadening out of energy disruption with material upfront effects on economic growth, and of course much higher inflation.”

The latest squeeze on energy supplies as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine has raised alarm levels across the continent — especially in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy and one off the most reliant on Russian gas. Economy Minister Robert Habeck has warned that turmoil from gas markets could spread more broadly, comparing the risk to the crisis triggered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

The Berlin government said Thursday it’s in talks to provide “stabilization measures” for utility Uniper SE, which is losing some 30 million euros ($31 million) a day because it has to cover missing Russian supplies at soaring spot-market prices. Chemicals giant BASF SE, which relies on gas for production and electricity, said it may have to cut output.

Europe’s energy crisis is spurring ever-louder recession warnings. Morgan Stanley economists said earlier this week that they now expect the euro area to fall into a contraction in the last quarter of this year, largely because of the risk of reduced natural gas flows.

Persistent gas shortfalls would “raise the risk of an imminent German recession on the back of energy rationing,” as well as signaling “clear downside” for the euro’s exchange rate against the dollar, the Deutsche Bank analysts said.

