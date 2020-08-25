‘Risk of conflict is real’ – NATO chief

‘Risk of conflict is real’ – NATO chief NATO is open to listening to Moscow’s concerns, the bloc’s head Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday. However, he added that any moves to reduce tensions over Ukraine must be reciprocal, and not undermine the European “security order.”

The diversion tactics didn't work out because they were banking on CSTO to instead get pre-occupied with the east hence they were behind the protesters and how did they achieve that on the eve of the talks there is alot of conspiracies regarding it but the whole thing just fizzled out and stablized in Kazakhstan they gambled on the wrong entity because the president overacted and things is now fully under-control in Kazakhstan within just 48 hours and the 6 CSTO countries just deployed 4000 peacekeepers who will return home likely in the coming weeks without even doing anything because everything just settled and there big gamble was a protracted conflict but it just never happened and never was on the card but after that didn't work out now NATO realizes that the possibility of conflict on in eastern european is becoming more of a reality because Russia now knows the diverting tactics was pre-planned to force them concede in the deal to NATO's requirements..Stoltenberg says US-led organisation ready to negotiate with Russia, doesn't want warNATO is open to listening to Moscow’s concerns, the bloc’s head Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday. However, he added that any moves to reduce tensions over Ukraine must be reciprocal, and not undermine the European “security order.”The Secretary-General explained his organisation's approach to negotiations with Moscow during a press conference, following an extraordinary meeting of the member states’ foreign ministers.Stoltenberg squarely blamed the deteriorating relations and tensions around Ukraine on the Russian side, reiterating the claims of aallegedly conducted by Moscow on its neighbor’s borders. The allegations have been consistently dismissed by the Kremlin, which insists any movement of troops within its own territory is strictly its domestic business.Stoltenberg insisted on Friday.At the same time, the official signaled that NATO was not eager to enter a war with Russia over Ukraine. While the West has repeatedly warned Russia over severeshould itits neighbor – a charge repeatedly denied by Moscow – Ukraine is not a NATO member and an attack on it does not invoke the bloc’s collective defense, Stoltenberg reminded the journalists at the press conference.The bloc is ready to engage with Russia on outstanding security issues, but Moscow should not expect any one-sided concessions, Stoltenberg warned. He also expressed confidence that the US won't make any concessions to Russia at the expense of its European allies.Stoltenberg stated.Top diplomats from NATO states got together for an online summit ahead of the upcoming US-Russia talks, as well as the first meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in years. The US-Russia talks, set to be led by high-level officials of the two nations, are scheduled to begin in Geneva on January 10. A NATO-Russia Council meeting, set to be the first since 2019, is expected to take place on January 12.