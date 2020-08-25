What's new

'Risk of conflict is real' – NATO chief

Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
The diversion tactics didn't work out because they were banking on CSTO to instead get pre-occupied with the east hence they were behind the protesters and how did they achieve that on the eve of the talks there is alot of conspiracies regarding it but the whole thing just fizzled out and stablized in Kazakhstan they gambled on the wrong entity because the president overacted and things is now fully under-control in Kazakhstan within just 48 hours and the 6 CSTO countries just deployed 4000 peacekeepers who will return home likely in the coming weeks without even doing anything because everything just settled and there big gamble was a protracted conflict but it just never happened and never was on the card but after that didn't work out now NATO realizes that the possibility of conflict on in eastern european is becoming more of a reality because Russia now knows the diverting tactics was pre-planned to force them concede in the deal to NATO's requirements..

Stoltenberg says US-led organisation ready to negotiate with Russia, doesn't want war




NATO is open to listening to Moscow’s concerns, the bloc’s head Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday. However, he added that any moves to reduce tensions over Ukraine must be reciprocal, and not undermine the European “security order.”

The Secretary-General explained his organisation's approach to negotiations with Moscow during a press conference, following an extraordinary meeting of the member states’ foreign ministers.

Stoltenberg squarely blamed the deteriorating relations and tensions around Ukraine on the Russian side, reiterating the claims of a “military build-up” allegedly conducted by Moscow on its neighbor’s borders. The allegations have been consistently dismissed by the Kremlin, which insists any movement of troops within its own territory is strictly its domestic business.

“The risk of conflict is real. Russia’s aggressive actions seriously undermine the security order in Europe,” Stoltenberg insisted on Friday.

At the same time, the official signaled that NATO was not eager to enter a war with Russia over Ukraine. While the West has repeatedly warned Russia over severe “consequences” should it “invade” its neighbor – a charge repeatedly denied by Moscow – Ukraine is not a NATO member and an attack on it does not invoke the bloc’s collective defense, Stoltenberg reminded the journalists at the press conference.


The bloc is ready to engage with Russia on outstanding security issues, but Moscow should not expect any one-sided concessions, Stoltenberg warned. He also expressed confidence that the US won't make any concessions to Russia at the expense of its European allies.

“We are ready to engage in arms control with Russia, conventional and nuclear, but that has to be reciprocal,” Stoltenberg stated. “That’s a different thing – imposing one-sided restrictions ... we can’t end up in a situation where we have second-class NATO members where NATO as an alliance is not allowed to protect them.”

Top diplomats from NATO states got together for an online summit ahead of the upcoming US-Russia talks, as well as the first meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in years. The US-Russia talks, set to be led by high-level officials of the two nations, are scheduled to begin in Geneva on January 10. A NATO-Russia Council meeting, set to be the first since 2019, is expected to take place on January 12.

Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
Russia has no chance in a conventional war against NATO.
I don't think they want conventional war or anything but if miscalculations occur along the way they wanna bank on China's help which will balance things bearing whole of Asia and others stay neutral
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
8 Jan, 2022 17:32
NATO ‘never promised’ not to expand, US claims
A host of long-declassified documents, however, show Moscow was promised bloc wouldn’t admit more states


“NATO never promised not to admit new members,” the top American diplomat told journalists during Friday’s press briefing, as he commented on Moscow’s proposals to the bloc on security guarantees, ahead of upcoming NATO-Russia meetings next week.

“It could not and would not – the ‘open door policy’ was a core provision of the 1949 North Atlantic Treaty that founded NATO,” Blinken added. He then pointed to the fact that both Mikhail Gorbachev – the Soviet leader who’d allegedly received the guarantees of non-expansion from the Western leaders – and the former US Secretary of State James Baker, who allegedly provided them, among others – denied anything like that ever happened.

“There was no promise that NATO wouldn’t expand,” Blinken concluded, adding that, instead, Moscow had itself recognized every European nation’s right to choose its own path in the field of security by joining the Istanbul Charter for European Security in 1999.

Beny Karachun

Beny Karachun

May 30, 2016
Well it's either they stay in their place, start a conventional war or end the whole world.

In the European theater China won't balance anything. China doesn't have the capabilities to project power big enough to threaten NATO that far away, especially since Gibraltar, English Channel and Suez would be blocked by NATO.

It might cause the US into splitting its forces, but the US has many powerful allies in Asia like Japan and South Korea, China would have a lot to deal with and would be busy defending itself rather than defending Russia.
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
Well it's either they stay in their place, start a conventional war or end the whole world.

In the European theater China won't balance anything. China doesn't have the capabilities to project power big enough to threaten NATO that far away, especially since Gibraltar, English Channel and Suez would be blocked by NATO.

It might cause the US into splitting its forces, but the US has many powerful allies in Asia like Japan and South Korea, China would have a lot to deal with and would be busy defending itself rather than defending Russia.
Suez Canal can't be closed other then by Egypt but who said anything about the ocean tho China could technically deploy 50 divisions by land to East Europe they have easy land-connection.. I agree with you that China will get pre-occupied with other elements such as the Gangus and Japan dont think SK will get involved they wanna stand-down... Gangus won't move blocked by Pakistan leaving only Japan who is 50/50 could stand-down
 
