Rising Captagon production in Lebanon and Syria prompts UN investigation call

Hack-Hook said: The lack of evidence that it's done by Hezbollah while it easily can be one of their opponent.

For example who can say Geagea and his Lebanese force are above such acts . Click to expand...

You are grasping at straws now. Can you point to a source claiming something like that ? There is no short of sources pointing to Hezbollah :RIYADH: Saudi authorities announced early Thursday the capture of a major Hezbollah drugs shipment, the Saudi Press Agency reported.The shipment, which included 451,807 amphetamine tablets and was destined for Saudi Arabia, was intercepted by Nigerian authorities.The tablets were concealed in mechanical parts which were being transported by sea from Lebanon.Col. Talal Chalhoub, interior ministry spokesperson, said that one of the “drug production and smuggling networks” of Hezbollah was behind the attempt.He said: “The shipment was seized in coordination with our counterparts in Nigeria before the network had the chance to ship it to another country.”Chalhoub praised the cooperation with the Nigerian Interior Ministry in apprehending the drugs.“The Kingdom will continue to monitor the criminal activities that target the Kingdom’s security and youth with drugs, counter and thwart them and arrest all those involved in such activities,” he said.The United Arab Emirates, Oman and Kuwait had all backed the Saudi ban.Lebanon’s fruit and vegetable trade with Saudi Arabia was worth around $24 million per year, according to a Lebanese official.The Jeddah port bust was most likely linked to Hezbollah, who is a Shiite group closely aligned to Iran and have a prominent position in Lebanese politics as well as an active military wing, an unnamed source told the Independent Persian.The source pointed to Hezbollah’s reputed association with the smuggling of drugs, including Captagon pills manufactured in Syria, a charge the group strenuously denies.The source added that Hezbollah, by virtue of its authority over both “legal and illegal” border checkpoints between Syria and Lebanon, has unchecked control over all drug-related operations.Captagon is an amphetamine, and one of the most commonly used drugs on Middle East battlefields.Combatants addicted to the narcotic say it helps them stay awake for days and numbs their senses, giving them stamina for long battles and allowing them to kill with abandon.Owing to its ability to make users energetic and happy, Captagon is known to have also become a popular recreational drug in the wider region.Earlier in April, Greek authorities seized more than four tons of cannabis hidden in a shipment of dessert-making machines heading from Lebanon to Slovakia in the country’s main port of Piraeus, following a tip from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).Greece’s authorities said that the street value of the drugs was estimated at $4 million and that Saudi Arabia’s drug enforcement agency assisted them in the case.In 2018, the US State Department named Hezbollah among the top five global criminal organizations. Reports indicate that Hezbollah’s criminal operations have increased of late in response to Iranian directives to generate income as part of its efforts to dodge US sanctions.