Rising automation power China aims to be a world robot champion by 2025
Robotic arms work on a SUV production line of a Great Wall Motors factory in Chongqing, China. Photo: VCG
China has unveiled a set of ambitious goals to enhance automation in manufacturing, as it strives to become a global leader in bringing robots to the factory floor.
Under a five-year plan jointly published by several government agencies, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China aims to achieve a minimum annual growth of 20 per cent in robotics sales, and develop a group of industry champions to double the “robot density” of the world’s most populous country.
- China is one of the world’s most aggressive countries in manufacturing automation
- The country’s robot density is on a par with that of the US, according to a recent international report
Robotic arms work on a SUV production line of a Great Wall Motors factory in Chongqing, China. Photo: VCG
China has unveiled a set of ambitious goals to enhance automation in manufacturing, as it strives to become a global leader in bringing robots to the factory floor.
Under a five-year plan jointly published by several government agencies, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China aims to achieve a minimum annual growth of 20 per cent in robotics sales, and develop a group of industry champions to double the “robot density” of the world’s most populous country.
China wants to double factory robot density by 2025
China, coping with an ageing and shrinking workforce, is one of the world’s most aggressive countries in automating manufacturing.
www.scmp.com