Rising automation power China aims to be a world robot champion by 2025

  • China is one of the world’s most aggressive countries in manufacturing automation
  • The country’s robot density is on a par with that of the US, according to a recent international report
1640782185942.png


Robotic arms work on a SUV production line of a Great Wall Motors factory in Chongqing, China. Photo: VCG


China has unveiled a set of ambitious goals to enhance automation in manufacturing, as it strives to become a global leader in bringing robots to the factory floor.
Under a five-year plan jointly published by several government agencies, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China aims to achieve a minimum annual growth of 20 per cent in robotics sales, and develop a group of industry champions to double the “robot density” of the world’s most populous country.
China wants to double factory robot density by 2025

China, coping with an ageing and shrinking workforce, is one of the world’s most aggressive countries in automating manufacturing.
China is one of the world’s most aggressive countries in manufacturing automation
Yes, last year 76% of global robot installations in five countries: China, Japan, US, South Korea and Germany. China has been the world’s largest industrial robot market (since 2013) and accounted for 44% of total installations in 2020.

1.png

The country’s robot density is on a par with that of the US
But despite fast growth in the past decade, current density is only on par with US and still way behind other ultra-automated industrial powers. I expect massive amount of robots will continue to be added in coming years, reaching the level of Japan/Germany by 2025, and close to Singapore/SK by 2030.

1.jpg
 
