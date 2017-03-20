Rising automation power China aims to be a world robot champion by 2025

onebyone said: China is one of the world’s most aggressive countries in manufacturing automation Click to expand...

The country's robot density is on a par with that of the US

Yes, last year 76% of global robot installations in five countries: China, Japan, US, South Korea and Germany. China has been the world’s largest industrial robot market (since 2013) and accounted forin 2020.But despite fast growth in the past decade, current density is only on par with US and still way behind other ultra-automated industrial powers. I expect massive amount of robots will continue to be added in coming years, reaching the level of Japan/Germany by 2025, and close to Singapore/SK by 2030.