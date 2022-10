Truss made the mistake of lowering taxes for the rich while not imposing any 'windfall' taxes on the power companies, something the rest of Europe has done. This lost her any chance of popular support from the public, and allowed the Remainer globalist types to stab her in the back. Negatively briefing against her budget just gave the globalists all the excuse they needed to short the pound and wipe billions off the value of our stocks, something happening right across the 'West' and Asia btw, so the media spinning that as the fault of Truss is more than a bit disingenuous. Well, the Tory backstabbers might well find themselves out of a job sooner than later.