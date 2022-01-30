What's new

Rishi Sunak bids to reset China relations to boost trade

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,394
-4
15,514
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
1643557200408.png

Chancellor Of The Exchequer, Rishi Sunak stands outside 11 Downing Street ahead of the Chancellor of the Exchequer's delivery of the budget on March 3, 2021 - Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty


Data from the Department for International Trade shows that total trade between the UK and China rose by 8.6pc to £91.9bn in the year to the end of June 2021. The UK's total trade deficit with China ballooned from £11.8bn to £40.5 billion with China in the period.
finance.yahoo.com

Rishi Sunak bids to reset China relations to boost trade

Rishi Sunak is pursuing a "complete sea change" in relations with China with the relaunch of a major trade summit that has been suspended for two years amid tensions over Hong Kong and Covid.
finance.yahoo.com finance.yahoo.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
Indian-origin Rishi Sunak may be candidate for Britain’s PM
2
Replies
29
Views
715
Meliodas
Meliodas
onebyone
Ballooning £40.5bn trade deficit with China raises fears of British dependency
2
Replies
20
Views
899
SaadH
S
onebyone
China's trade surplus surges to record $676.4B in 2021
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
2K
FairAndUnbiased
F
beijingwalker
China's foreign trade up 21.4 pct in 2021
Replies
0
Views
122
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
xuxu1457
China’s foreign trade expected to exceed $6 trillion in 2021!
Replies
10
Views
453
shi12jun
shi12jun

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom