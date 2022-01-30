Data from the Department for International Trade shows that total trade between the UK and China rose by 8.6pc to £91.9bn in the year to the end of June 2021. The UK's total trade deficit with China ballooned from £11.8bn to £40.5 billion with China in the period.

Rishi Sunak bids to reset China relations to boost trade Rishi Sunak is pursuing a "complete sea change" in relations with China with the relaunch of a major trade summit that has been suspended for two years amid tensions over Hong Kong and Covid.