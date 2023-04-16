Rishi Sunak: 100% of women do not have a penis

Maula Jatt said: UK is turning into a Pakistan



When country is bankrupting we are debating whether Imran Khans marriage was haram, zinnah or not



UK is probably the most economically depressed western European power and fast going downhill



But thier leaders are debating whether women have penises or not Click to expand...

UK on course to be ‘poorer than Poland’ by 2030, claims Labour Keir Starmer says his vision is the ‘only show in town’ that can boost economic growth

Maybe you should talk to some real British people, ie those who don't have a job in the media. They'lre all sick of the gandu's dominating the debate and their whole value system being debased and re-arranged by woke culture. They have no representatives in this country anymore. British democracy has been turned into a sick joke where fringe elements hijack the debate and the focus of politics. The rise of the right wing is testament to this.On course to be poorer than Poland in the next 7 years.