Rishi Sunak: 100% of women do not have a penis

Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
4,517
-25
5,665
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
Rishi Sunak has said he believes that 100 per cent of women do not have penises. The prime minister has put himself at odds with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer by declaring that 100 per cent of women do not have male genitals.

By contrast, Sir Keir earlier this month suggested that as many as one in every thousand women has a penis.


Asked whether it is true that 100 per cent of women do not have a penis, in an interview with Tory-supporting website Conservative Home, Mr Sunak said: “Yes, of course.”


www.independent.co.uk

Rishi Sunak says 100% of women do not have a penis

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer said that ‘99.9 per cent of women’ do not have penises
www.independent.co.uk www.independent.co.uk


336675337_766991338383574_4105246681776885781_n.jpg
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
19,922
-27
36,752
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Valar. said:
I know, you live in an even bigger liberal minded country Netherlands. Enjoy :enjoy:
Click to expand...

I know why you keep reacting to these topics. Are you also having difficulty deciding your gender? Is your gender a tree by any chance? 🤔

LOL


A female with a moustache.
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
9,672
14
14,214
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
UK is turning into a Pakistan

When country is bankrupting we are debating whether Imran Khans marriage was haram, zinnah or not

UK is probably the most economically depressed western European power and fast going downhill

But thier leaders are debating whether women have penises or not
 
Edevelop

Edevelop

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 2, 2007
14,322
23
17,935
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Maula Jatt said:
UK is probably the most economically depressed western European power and fast going downhill

But thier leaders are debating whether women have penises or not
Click to expand...
Nah U.K or even other European countries are still aren't at the level where Canada is right now. Here it starts from schools. Children are taught worse.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
8,068
2
14,792
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
When you elect stupid this is what you get.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
19,922
-27
36,752
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Valar. said:
Ahhh... we finally get to see lovely picture of Dalit....

You look beautiful bro :-)
Click to expand...

Don't get angry.

Maula Jatt said:
UK is turning into a Pakistan

When country is bankrupting we are debating whether Imran Khans marriage was haram, zinnah or not

UK is probably the most economically depressed western European power and fast going downhill

But thier leaders are debating whether women have penises or not
Click to expand...

Brexit did them well...
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
12,397
43
26,338
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Valar. said:
Yet you happily live there.
Click to expand...

Maybe you should talk to some real British people, ie those who don't have a job in the media. They'lre all sick of the gandu's dominating the debate and their whole value system being debased and re-arranged by woke culture. They have no representatives in this country anymore. British democracy has been turned into a sick joke where fringe elements hijack the debate and the focus of politics. The rise of the right wing is testament to this.

Maula Jatt said:
UK is turning into a Pakistan

When country is bankrupting we are debating whether Imran Khans marriage was haram, zinnah or not

UK is probably the most economically depressed western European power and fast going downhill

But thier leaders are debating whether women have penises or not
Click to expand...

On course to be poorer than Poland in the next 7 years.

www.independent.co.uk

UK on course to be ‘poorer than Poland’ by 2030, claims Labour

Keir Starmer says his vision is the ‘only show in town’ that can boost economic growth
www.independent.co.uk www.independent.co.uk
 
