Rishi Sunak: 100% of women do not have a penis

Rishi Sunak has said he believes that 100 per cent of women do not have penises. The prime minister has put himself at odds with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer by declaring that 100 per cent of women do not have male genitals.
By contrast, Sir Keir earlier this month suggested that as many as one in every thousand women has a penis.
Asked whether it is true that 100 per cent of women do not have a penis, in an interview with Tory-supporting website Conservative Home, Mr Sunak said: “Yes, of course.”
Rishi Sunak says 100% of women do not have a penis
It comes after Sir Keir Starmer said that ‘99.9 per cent of women’ do not have penises
