Rise of the New National Wisdom in Pakistan - NNW

There's a New National Wisdom in the country who's effects we notice but the wisdom itself is not talked or discussed. I find we're raising quetions on the effects of this wisdom, but the cause - the wisdom itself, is not debated. Let's review the skeleton of this wisdom and understand what is this wisdom trying to achieve, using what means and for who.

The New National Wisdom (NNW) suggests:
  • Its OK to allow hostile states like USA to invade, ingress and control the affairs of Pakistan.
  • Its OK to install certified corrupt people on the top national chairs.
  • Its OK to let terrorist organizations like PTM and MQM envision the future of Pakisatan.
  • Its OK to unite corrupt (PMLN&PPP), terrorrists (PTM&MQM) and extremist (JUIF) parties and operate and lead us as one unit.
  • Its OK to send Karachi back into the hands of MQM and let State of England dictate which day you do business and when not.
  • Its OK to go a-political when enemies of Pakistan start using political channels as their means of invasion.
  • Its OK to undo Raddul Fassad and let go sacrefices the Nation and security institutions offered.
  • Its OK to ignore last 20 yeras of Pakistan's history and what this country learned and did.
  • Its OK to establish peace with India under their terms.
This New National Wisdom (NNW instead of NWO) has more points to it than visible. I am unable to identify eventual objective of NNW but this wisdom shows us a new path to walk on and takes us to a new North. You are invited to discuss its vision, mission and eventual goals it is trying to achieve.
 
From what I've learned the past few weeks about our Country is that ALL is fair in the eternal struggle to acquire more and more F-16s.
 

