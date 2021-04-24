What's new

Rise of Taliban in Afghanistan – Ramifications for India After Fall of Kabul

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
8,013
17
18,572
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1628850420857.png


The last three days have been full of action in Afghanistan. Taliban has made blitzkrieg advances and is now controlling almost 80% of the hilly country. They initially captured south Afghanistan, then moved to the West and then to the north.Also Read .

The United States had no affection with Afghani people when it signed the peace deal with the Taliban in Qatar. Since Uncle Sam is repositioning its focus from the Middle East to the Asia Pacific, it was so eager to withdraw the forces from Afghanistan that their emissary Zalmay Khalilzad signed the agreement of withdrawal even without a power-sharing agreement with the current Afghan govt. The agreement was limited to not harming US forces and was totally silent on the Taliban’s support of international terrorism. Despite close Indo-US relations, the entire deal signed was one-sided and Indian interests were not even thought of.

The result was visible in Afghanistan. In the last 24 hours alone, several prominent towns of Afghanistan including Ghazni and Herat had fallen to the Taliban while the Pakistan-sponsored terror force of the Taliban is advancing rapidly towards Kabul. So intense was the fight that prominent military commanders like Marshal Abdul Rasheed Dostum, Ata Mohammad Noor, and Juma Khan Hamdard had to move from their strongholds to Mazar-E-Sharif. Mujahideen leaders like Ismail Khan, Deputy Interior minister Abdul Rehman Rehman, General Abdul Sattar Qane, and Director of Afghan Intelligence (NDS)Haseeb Siddiqui along with Herat Governor were caught alive by the Taliban with their helicopters last night while they try to flee to Kabul leaving all their forces and other military paraphernalia at the mercy of Taliban. We do have a large list of Afghan politicians and military commanders who have already fled the country to Europe, America, or other countries.






In case the Taliban succeeds in establishing their control over Kabul, it will ensure that the Taliban rule over entire Afghanistan. The current government will cease to exist, and Islamic Fanatics will have their way. This will have serious ramifications for the world especially India. Taliban has always remained antagonistic towards India and their recent statement a day back from Doha reaffirms the same. They have blamed India for having an impartial attitude and threatened for direct action. Since India does not have any direct channel of communication with the Taliban, there is no possibility of improvement of the mutual relations too.

Let us discuss some of the ramifications on the Indian and global community with the rise of the Taliban in the Indian subcontinent.


Threat to Indian Investments

The first and foremost ramification for India will be the threat to its investments. Over the last two decades, India had been a partner with Afghanistan in building its infrastructure, Education, Medical, Agriculture as well as power generation. The partnership is strategic in nature too with over 3 billion USD investment from the Indian side in Afghanistan. There are many Indians’ working on these projects including the building of the Shahtoot Dam on the Kabul River, the work for which has just started only. After the control of the Taliban over Afghanistan, all these projects are likely to be stopped abruptly, and not only Indian investments will be lost but the pace India took to provide help to war-ridden countries will go in vain.




Safety of Indian Nationals in Afghanistan

The security of Indian nationals in Afghanistan is a major concern too. As of date, all the Indian Consulates located in Jalalabad, Kandahar, Herat, and Mazar-E-Sharif have been shut down and Indian staff, as well as nationals stranded in these areas, have been evacuated to Kabul which is the only major town left from the control of Taliban. There are more than 2200 Indian Citizens in Afghanistan now which will be a direct target by the Taliban. Taliban has not yet given any assurance about the safety of Indian Nationals too and threat to their lives cannot be ruled out. Taliban had displayed its intentions by killing an Indian Journalist in cold blood recently, so India has to be wary about it.

Rise of International Terror groups like Al-Qaeda and Islamic State

The rise of International Terrorism is another aspect we must look into. It is a universal truth that the Taliban is a proxy of Pakistan and had been controlling various terror groups like Haqqani Network, Lashkar-E-Toiba, Al-Qaeda, and even the Islamic State. As per an estimate, over 500 dreaded Al-Qaeda fighters are enjoying the hospitality of the Taliban which include Ayeman Al Zawahiri and Saif-Al-Adel. Terrorists of various Pakistan-based terror groups fighting in Kashmir get their training in Taliban-run camps in Pakistan and have the association of Lashkar-E-Toiba with the Taliban is not a secret anymore. Similarly, there are other terror groups that are a proxy to the Taliban. This fact was mentioned clearly in various UN reports too. With Taliban control over Afghanistan, these terror groups will become more powerful, and this will be a serious threat not only to India but to the entire humanity. The United States which is keeping its eyes closed now may have to repent later as Al-Qaeda will use this opportunity to reorganise, regroup, recruit and launch more terror attacks.




Increase in terror activities in Kashmir

India’s worry about the increase in terror activities in Kashmir is a real one. There had been several infiltration attempts in Kashmir where groups of foreign mercenaries trained and operated in Afghanistan have tried to enter the “Heaven of the Earth”. The last few months witnessed the killing of some high-profile terrorist commanders of Pakistani origin in Kashmir. After the 5th August 2019 events, Pakistani ISI is in utter frustration and is too eager to re-start the terrorism in Kashmir and hence is facilitating the influx of foreign terrorists in collaboration with the Taliban into India.

International Drug Trade

Taliban’s economy is primarily based on the production of Opium, Heroin, and other drugs. It is estimated that in the year 2020, more than 85% of the world’s heroin came from Afghanistan primarily from Taliban-controlled areas. It has been reported that the Taliban has established factories to produce certain other drugs too like Methamphetamine in their territories in the last two years and are poised to use the drug business as their prime source of revenue. As per a report of a UN Monitoring group, the Taliban earned more than 460 million USD in 2020 alone from the tax on Poppy cultivation which is almost 50% of its total revenue. With more territories falling into Taliban hands, they will promote more production of drugs for better revenue and since they will be controlling the power, there will be no control over the drug proliferation all over the world. The drug industry will work like a government-backed program which is a serious threat to the world.




All these aspects are real and will emerge as a threat very soon. Taliban has shown its colours when it came to power last time. Things have still not changed. The situation in Afghanistan is very critical while global powers including United Nations are watching it helplessly. India has its own set of worries however at this stage things cannot be reversed so have to be taken with a pinch of salt. While the fall of Kabul is becoming imminent, India should wait, watch, and plan its actions carefully.

Indians are doomed and they know it well, things will be far worse for them than in the 80s. With PLA sharpening their blades and the internal discourse widening combined with the regional setbacks, the Indian saga is on a steep decline.
 
Yasser76

Yasser76

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 28, 2017
2,308
1
3,488
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
I really sincerely pray our prayers to come true. Ameen
Click to expand...
Imagine most of the valuable assets have or are being flown out, Emirates still operates a regular flight to Dubai out of Kabul (unsure how long this will last), imagine remaining Indians left will be just workers/managers/diplomats.
 
P

Patriot forever

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
1,835
3
3,593
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 769347

Indians are doomed and they know it well, things will be far worse for them than in the 80s. With PLA sharpening their blades and the internal discourse widening combined with the regional setbacks, the Indian saga is on a steep decline.
Click to expand...
We have not won the war yet while we have scores of Indian/kabul proxy apologists and agents in our society media. We need to capitalize on the situation and purge them brutally. Otherwise their next plan is to sabotage any comprehensive understanding and relations with IEA in the future.

We all know who was behind the recent attack in Balochistan (both the hotel and flag stall), we now know who was behind the attack on chinese engineers, we also know that Daesh head is the most trusted proxy of RAW. We know that TTP has swore allegiance with Daesh and they are the foremost enemy of Afghan Taliban. The trend has already started, they carry out an attack against Pakistan and the NDS/RAW sympatheziers (PTM, Achakzai, the media agents, the pagans/libtards) starts campaign against Afghan Taliban and manipulate the public and develop a narrarive against Afghan Taliban to pit the state of Pakistan against Afghan Taliban. How dangerous this trend is everyone knows.

Everyone should know where PTM originated ( Gulalai Ismail was extradited to USA, Malala father and her are other influencers, Dawar is an NDS stooge) ethnofascists are the old communists who were propped up by NDS for Ghani elections against Abdullah, and PTM is a sub branch of it which is maintained to extend influence in Pakistan KPK and create a movement for seperation, Achakzai is an enemy of Pakistan and a partner of Gen Razik in illegal afghan ID cards, drug traffiking, human smuggling especially ethno terrorists. TTP was influenced by NDS especially after Baitullah Mehsud death and by the time of Fazullah it became a full proxy of NDS/RAW/CIA. Daesh was created from TTP to attarct mercenaries from all around the world to supplement their ranks, now all these proxies have merged PTM, TTP, Daesh. Not to forget they also announced an alliance with BLA.

We exactly saw how some foreign funded NGO's/Groups/Media influencers were used in Afghanistan. The same thing is worse and their penetration deeper in our society, they are deceivers.

We need to realize our core enemy strength lies in manipulation and propaganda not at the battle ground (where we have maintained a credibke defense).

NOW IS THE TIME TO PURGE THEM. EVERYONE KNOWS WHO THEY ARE.

Pakistan got a new lifeline, otherwise we lost the country. Capitalize on it. We are watching you, dont expect our support next time if you keep feeding insurgent elements and do not slaughter their influencer apologists.
 
Last edited:
srshkmr

srshkmr

FULL MEMBER
Apr 12, 2013
1,197
-1
949
Country
India
Location
Australia
Areesh said:
India is long overdue a good beating

Hopefully it would get it soon with interest
Click to expand...
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
I really sincerely pray our prayers to come true. Ameen
Click to expand...
Yasser76 said:
Imagine most of the valuable assets have or are being flown out, Emirates still operates a regular flight to Dubai out of Kabul (unsure how long this will last), imagine remaining Indians left will be just workers/managers/diplomats.
Click to expand...
SecularNationalist said:
Cry pajeet cry :lol:
It's time to settle all old scores with the artificial state of India once and for all.
Click to expand...
The level of insecurity you guys have that you need help of a group of rag tag militias and a non-believers help to fight India. How the mighty have fallen
 
Yasser76

Yasser76

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 28, 2017
2,308
1
3,488
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
srshkmr said:
The level of insecurity you guys have that you need help of a group of rag tag militias and a non-believers help to fight India. How the mighty have fallen
Click to expand...

Thinking they are simply rag tag militia is exactly what made the US and ANA lose so quickly. A "rag tag" militia cannot sweep across a whole country with such speed and lethality.

There was a hell of a lot of logistics, cordination, organisation, recce and firepower that made this happen. You may need to read up more about modern insurgencies before posting next time, will make you look less stupid.
 
Mugen

Mugen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
1,663
2
4,316
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
srshkmr said:
The level of insecurity you guys have that you need help of a group of rag tag militias and a non-believers help to fight India. How the mighty have fallen
Click to expand...
Your interest is undermined by the same "rag tag militias" and you are powerless to do anything about it, what does that make you?
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
8,231
139
14,541
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
My heart goes out to the innocent people of Afghanistan, as for the power players, plenty of us on this forum who understand the reality of the ground can say "told you so".
 
