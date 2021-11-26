Rise of Metaverse and Internet 3.0

Ahmet Pasha
ELITE MEMBER
- May 23, 2017
- 10,026
- -5
- Country
-
- Location
-
My Islamic side says great another fitna on this world.
My dunya side says perfect investment opportunity.
And my Communist side says land should be a Commons - an element owned by the society at large and managed by a people's committee on behalf of the society. Land should not be private property.My Islamic side says great another fitna on this world.
My dunya side says perfect investment opportunity.
I'll ask you in a decade when people make millions off it. And your communist *** still broke لماوAnd my Communist side says land should be a Commons - an element owned by the society at large and managed by a people's committee on behalf of the society. Land should not be private property.
So Metaverse private land ownership is another nonsense like cryptocurrency. Metaverse itself I am not interested.
1. In a decade some humans will be on Mars preparing to set up bigger settlements by 2035. The human-transmitted sights and experiences on the Red World seen by Earth's people will triumph over any foolish person spending time in some virtual world on Earth, though yes the Mars settlers may use a virtual world occasionally.I'll ask you in a decade when people make millions off it.
China never developed a true Communist society. Seventy two years of the "People's Republic" and the CCP theoreticians have not managed to establish true democracy ( the "Withering away of the State" desire of Communism ) nor have they given the workers their due rights nor have they established a progressive socio-economic system where there are no economic classes ( rich, middle, poor ) despite the PRC having a currency called Renminbi ( "People's Currency" ). LOL. There is so much socio-economic disparity. There are billionaires who can get anything they desire and there is the middle class who cannot afford high-quality medical treatment there and so have to go to India to avail of India's medical tourism industry ( which ironically most Indians cannot afford ). Add to that in China the allowance of the stock market where people are allowed to gamble, lose money and commit suicide by jumping off buildings or into steel furnaces.And your communist *** still broke لماو
Why not both?
My Islamic side says great another fitna on this world.
My dunya side says perfect investment opportunity.
It's not gambling if that's what you're referring to.How do you reconcile yourself being a Muslim with the idea of making speculation money and that too in a virtual world ?
But they are gambling items. In case of the virtual land in Metaverse the investment and the land prices will be in flux depending on elements in the surrounding Capitalist environment. For example if a car company like Tesla or Hyundai or the Indian motorcycle company Royal Enfield sets up office in Metaverse it will need land for that. These companies are not for the good because they sell privately-owned personal cars and two-wheelers which are bad for various reasons for local society and the world and therefore should be banned. Yet the three companies are profitable and many residents of Metaverse will see potential profit in buying shares of them instead of thinking about the greater good of humanity. The Wahabi and Deobandi muftis on Metaverse will use those excuse terms "Islamic finance" and "Sukuk" and declare that buying shares, especially of those three companies, is quite halal. Further they will declare that investing in land in Metaverse is halal. So despite the halal label is it correct by rationality and sensibility ? Below is a thread of mine from earlier this year :It's not gambling if that's what you're referring to.
Stocks and Options are halal if the products involved are halal.