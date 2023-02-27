What's new

Rise of KPians in Cricket

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2021
1,472
-1
1,773
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
KPK is producing very High quality Bowlers and Batsmen for Pakistan
I want to ask what went right in KPK for cricket?
Here are some factors,i found out:

Improvement of cricket infrastructure?
Rise of Club cricket?
Inspiration from players like Umar Gul
Junaid Khan
Shahid Afridi?

Am I missing something?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Pakistan-New Zealand Cricket Series in Pakistan-2022
2
Replies
15
Views
746
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
AsianLion
India is the most under-performing cricket team in white ball history | Too much Ego & Pride but nothing to show | England stars expose India
Replies
10
Views
715
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
D
Does India Need a Caste-based Quota in Cricket? | Drawing Parallels from South Africa
2 3
Replies
30
Views
886
Skimming
S
ghazi52
Pakistan Junior League - PJL 2022
Replies
1
Views
178
ghazi52
ghazi52
Maula Jatt
  • Article
Bonds of cricket remained unbreakable amidst Partition holocaust
Replies
14
Views
560
INS_Vikrant
INS_Vikrant

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom